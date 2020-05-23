All apartments in Westborough
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

108 Deacon Shattuck Way

108 Deacon Shattuck Way · (508) 948-0195
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

108 Deacon Shattuck Way, Westborough, MA 01581

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 108 Deacon Shattuck Way · Avail. Jul 15

$2,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1184 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
108 Deacon Shattuck Way Available 07/15/20 ***Please Respond Directly to the Online Listing, Calls May Not Be Returned*** - Are you looking for a great community with top schools? Maybe you need an ideal commuter location? Perhaps amenities and proximity to shopping/restaurants are high on your list? No need to settle on a partial fit, this young, spacious home in coveted Westborough Village has it all! The home has all the attributes expected of a new build. Two spacious bedrooms, including an en suite with master bath and walk-in closet. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, including gas range and is open to a large, dining and family room space. Laundry is in the unit and there is external storage. Take advantage of the ample open space, parks and hiking trails near Westborough Village as well as the clubhouse, fitness center and pool (when such activities return). Many major employers are close by, the commuter rail is just a stones throw away and there is quick access to Rts. 9, 20, 495 and the Mass Pike. Many great restaurants and attractions are right in town or a short drive away. Great time to make this your new home!

(RLNE5252102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Deacon Shattuck Way have any available units?
108 Deacon Shattuck Way has a unit available for $2,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 108 Deacon Shattuck Way have?
Some of 108 Deacon Shattuck Way's amenities include in unit laundry, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Deacon Shattuck Way currently offering any rent specials?
108 Deacon Shattuck Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Deacon Shattuck Way pet-friendly?
No, 108 Deacon Shattuck Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westborough.
Does 108 Deacon Shattuck Way offer parking?
No, 108 Deacon Shattuck Way does not offer parking.
Does 108 Deacon Shattuck Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 Deacon Shattuck Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Deacon Shattuck Way have a pool?
Yes, 108 Deacon Shattuck Way has a pool.
Does 108 Deacon Shattuck Way have accessible units?
No, 108 Deacon Shattuck Way does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Deacon Shattuck Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Deacon Shattuck Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Deacon Shattuck Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 108 Deacon Shattuck Way has units with air conditioning.
