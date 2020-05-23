Amenities

108 Deacon Shattuck Way Available 07/15/20 ***Please Respond Directly to the Online Listing, Calls May Not Be Returned*** - Are you looking for a great community with top schools? Maybe you need an ideal commuter location? Perhaps amenities and proximity to shopping/restaurants are high on your list? No need to settle on a partial fit, this young, spacious home in coveted Westborough Village has it all! The home has all the attributes expected of a new build. Two spacious bedrooms, including an en suite with master bath and walk-in closet. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, including gas range and is open to a large, dining and family room space. Laundry is in the unit and there is external storage. Take advantage of the ample open space, parks and hiking trails near Westborough Village as well as the clubhouse, fitness center and pool (when such activities return). Many major employers are close by, the commuter rail is just a stones throw away and there is quick access to Rts. 9, 20, 495 and the Mass Pike. Many great restaurants and attractions are right in town or a short drive away. Great time to make this your new home!



(RLNE5252102)