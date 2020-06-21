47 Harrington Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

GREAT APT ALTERNATIVE for RENT with 2 LARGE BR's and 2 FULL BATHS, has been LOVINGLY RENOVATED, on the bus line, ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED! Live the good life, close to the train station for working in Boston or shopping in Concord Center. Gleaming hardwood floors, fully applianced kitchen plus WASHER & DRYER ARE INCLUDED for your use. I'll say it again, ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED! Flexible floor plan and NATURE ABOUNDS out the back door. Try cross country skiing, nature walks, plant a garden at the public garden, take your kayak over to the river & have a lazy afternoon on the water. So much here to see and it's a BEAUTIFUL HOME. The owners are the sweetest people you will ever meet. After a hot day at work head out back to SWIM IN THE HEATED pool. Proof of income required, tenant shall pay the cost of the credit & criminal check,Call listing agent for showing appointments, ACCOMPANIED SHOWINGS, owner will do all the lawn, pool, grounds & snow maintenance,on the bus line