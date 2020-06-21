All apartments in West Concord
West Concord, MA
47 Harrington Avenue
47 Harrington Avenue

47 Harrington Avenue · No Longer Available
West Concord
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Parking
Location

47 Harrington Avenue, West Concord, MA 01742

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
GREAT APT ALTERNATIVE for RENT with 2 LARGE BR's and 2 FULL BATHS, has been LOVINGLY RENOVATED, on the bus line, ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED! Live the good life, close to the train station for working in Boston or shopping in Concord Center. Gleaming hardwood floors, fully applianced kitchen plus WASHER & DRYER ARE INCLUDED for your use. I'll say it again, ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED! Flexible floor plan and NATURE ABOUNDS out the back door. Try cross country skiing, nature walks, plant a garden at the public garden, take your kayak over to the river & have a lazy afternoon on the water. So much here to see and it's a BEAUTIFUL HOME. The owners are the sweetest people you will ever meet. After a hot day at work head out back to SWIM IN THE HEATED pool. Proof of income required, tenant shall pay the cost of the credit & criminal check,Call listing agent for showing appointments, ACCOMPANIED SHOWINGS, owner will do all the lawn, pool, grounds & snow maintenance,on the bus line

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Harrington Avenue have any available units?
47 Harrington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Concord, MA.
What amenities does 47 Harrington Avenue have?
Some of 47 Harrington Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Harrington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
47 Harrington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Harrington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 47 Harrington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Concord.
Does 47 Harrington Avenue offer parking?
No, 47 Harrington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 47 Harrington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 47 Harrington Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Harrington Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 47 Harrington Avenue has a pool.
Does 47 Harrington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 47 Harrington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Harrington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47 Harrington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Harrington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Harrington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
