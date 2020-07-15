All apartments in West Concord
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:37 AM

The Prescott at Concord

1 Nathan Pratt Dr · (508) 202-4149
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Nathan Pratt Dr, West Concord, MA 01742

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 05-207 · Avail. Oct 9

$2,217

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 799 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 03-206 · Avail. Aug 22

$2,743

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit 16-206 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,743

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit 05-206 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,743

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 16-300 · Avail. Aug 15

$3,028

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1364 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Prescott at Concord.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
business center
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
car wash area
game room
pool table
putting green
shuffle board
bike storage
lobby
media room
online portal
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Contact us on how to schedule a virtual tour to help find your new home here with us! When it comes to apartment rentals in Concord, there's really just one choice. With our one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, you will surely find a space that suits your needs. Whether you want to play, relax, or gather with friends, Concord Mews Apartments provide countless options with uncommon community amenities at every turn. Relax beside a sparkling pool, enjoy the warmth of an outdoor fire pit or play a game of bocce ball as you unwind after a day of work. Enjoy the perks of life at a residential community that offers a bark park, children's playgrounds, and private garages and storage spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $500 - 1 month;s rent (based on credit)
Move-in Fees: $75 (admin fee)
Additional: renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Poisonous animals (Tarantulas, Piranhas); Exotic Animals (Reptiles (snakes, iguanas) Ferrets, Skunks, Racoons, Squirrels, Rabbits, Birds (parrots, cockatiels, macaws))
Dogs
rent: $65 per month
restrictions: breed restriction: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Presa Canario, German Shepherd, Husky, Malamute, Doberman, Chowchow, St. Bernard, Great Dane, Akita, Terriers (Staffordshire), American Bull Dog, Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds
Cats
rent: $50 per month
Storage Details: storage unit: $40-100/month (varies by size); detached garage with storage: $250/month; patio storage closet: included with all leases

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Prescott at Concord have any available units?
The Prescott at Concord has 10 units available starting at $2,217 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Prescott at Concord have?
Some of The Prescott at Concord's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Prescott at Concord currently offering any rent specials?
The Prescott at Concord is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Prescott at Concord pet-friendly?
Yes, The Prescott at Concord is pet friendly.
Does The Prescott at Concord offer parking?
Yes, The Prescott at Concord offers parking.
Does The Prescott at Concord have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Prescott at Concord offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Prescott at Concord have a pool?
Yes, The Prescott at Concord has a pool.
Does The Prescott at Concord have accessible units?
No, The Prescott at Concord does not have accessible units.
Does The Prescott at Concord have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Prescott at Concord has units with dishwashers.
Does The Prescott at Concord have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Prescott at Concord has units with air conditioning.
