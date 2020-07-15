The Prescott at Concord

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court business center dog park fire pit gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed car wash area game room pool table putting green shuffle board bike storage lobby media room online portal

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Contact us on how to schedule a virtual tour to help find your new home here with us! When it comes to apartment rentals in Concord, there's really just one choice. With our one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, you will surely find a space that suits your needs. Whether you want to play, relax, or gather with friends, Concord Mews Apartments provide countless options with uncommon community amenities at every turn. Relax beside a sparkling pool, enjoy the warmth of an outdoor fire pit or play a game of bocce ball as you unwind after a day of work. Enjoy the perks of life at a residential community that offers a bark park, children's playgrounds, and private garages and storage spaces.