The Prescott at Concord

Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $500 - 1 month;s rent (based on credit)
Move-in Fees: $75 (admin fee)
Additional: renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Poisonous animals (Tarantulas, Piranhas); Exotic Animals (Reptiles (snakes, iguanas) Ferrets, Skunks, Racoons, Squirrels, Rabbits, Birds (parrots, cockatiels, macaws))
Dogs
rent: $65 per month
restrictions: breed restriction: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Presa Canario, German Shepherd, Husky, Malamute, Doberman, Chowchow, St. Bernard, Great Dane, Akita, Terriers (Staffordshire), American Bull Dog, Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds