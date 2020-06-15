30 Arthur St

Amenities

w/d hookup parking range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

3bed, 1.5 bath, multilevel attached townhouse - Property Id: 285517



3bed, 1.5 bath, multilevel attached townhouse in Taunton including separate basement with laundry hookups. Full kitchen with plenty of cabinets for storage, 1/2 bath on first level opposite of large pantry/linen closet. Close to all major highways and many stores. No utilities including water and sewer which is sub-metered and will be billed when the city of Taunton sends quarterly bills out. First last and security: $4800. On street parking but non-binding intent will be to extend the driveway in September of 2020 to accommodate parking for everyone. The home is serviced by natural gas for the hot water and heating. Elecrtic cooking, Credit of 615+ with a gross income of $4000/mth or more. Applicant must provide credit and eviction history at his or her cost and with the application. Owner occupies attached unit at 28 Arthur St. Additional application documents can be found within MLS docs section or you can ask the listing agent for more information

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285517

Property Id 285517



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5798413)