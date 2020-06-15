All apartments in Taunton
30 Arthur St

30 Arthur St · (774) 565-4285
Location

30 Arthur St, Taunton, MA 02780
Prospect Hill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1600 · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

3bed, 1.5 bath, multilevel attached townhouse - Property Id: 285517

3bed, 1.5 bath, multilevel attached townhouse in Taunton including separate basement with laundry hookups. Full kitchen with plenty of cabinets for storage, 1/2 bath on first level opposite of large pantry/linen closet. Close to all major highways and many stores. No utilities including water and sewer which is sub-metered and will be billed when the city of Taunton sends quarterly bills out. First last and security: $4800. On street parking but non-binding intent will be to extend the driveway in September of 2020 to accommodate parking for everyone. The home is serviced by natural gas for the hot water and heating. Elecrtic cooking, Credit of 615+ with a gross income of $4000/mth or more. Applicant must provide credit and eviction history at his or her cost and with the application. Owner occupies attached unit at 28 Arthur St. Additional application documents can be found within MLS docs section or you can ask the listing agent for more information
Property Id 285517

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Arthur St have any available units?
30 Arthur St has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30 Arthur St have?
Some of 30 Arthur St's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Arthur St currently offering any rent specials?
30 Arthur St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Arthur St pet-friendly?
No, 30 Arthur St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Taunton.
Does 30 Arthur St offer parking?
Yes, 30 Arthur St does offer parking.
Does 30 Arthur St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Arthur St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Arthur St have a pool?
No, 30 Arthur St does not have a pool.
Does 30 Arthur St have accessible units?
No, 30 Arthur St does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Arthur St have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Arthur St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Arthur St have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Arthur St does not have units with air conditioning.
