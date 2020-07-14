All apartments in Stoughton
Stoughton, MA
North Stoughton Village
North Stoughton Village

27 Page Ter · (781) 590-3109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Summer Special: Receive 1 Month Free Rent When you Move-In by July 15th. (restrictions apply)
Location

27 Page Ter, Stoughton, MA 02072
North Randolph

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 404 · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from North Stoughton Village.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
sauna
Ideally located, this community offers thoughtfully designed one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom homes. Our spacious apartment homes come with plush carpeting, separate dining areas, modern kitchen and bathrooms, large closets and private balconies. North Stoughton Village boasts an impressive collection of amenities for residents to enjoy along with a beautiful community center which is available for private resident gatherings and events. All this combined with the convenience of easy access to Boston, major highways, shopping, and the commuter rail, are why so many people have chosen to make North Stoughton Village their home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: $500-1 month rent
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does North Stoughton Village have any available units?
North Stoughton Village has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does North Stoughton Village have?
Some of North Stoughton Village's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is North Stoughton Village currently offering any rent specials?
North Stoughton Village is offering the following rent specials: Summer Special: Receive 1 Month Free Rent When you Move-In by July 15th. (restrictions apply)
Is North Stoughton Village pet-friendly?
Yes, North Stoughton Village is pet friendly.
Does North Stoughton Village offer parking?
Yes, North Stoughton Village offers parking.
Does North Stoughton Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, North Stoughton Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does North Stoughton Village have a pool?
Yes, North Stoughton Village has a pool.
Does North Stoughton Village have accessible units?
No, North Stoughton Village does not have accessible units.
Does North Stoughton Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, North Stoughton Village has units with dishwashers.
Does North Stoughton Village have units with air conditioning?
No, North Stoughton Village does not have units with air conditioning.
