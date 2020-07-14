Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony hardwood floors bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance sauna

Ideally located, this community offers thoughtfully designed one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom homes. Our spacious apartment homes come with plush carpeting, separate dining areas, modern kitchen and bathrooms, large closets and private balconies. North Stoughton Village boasts an impressive collection of amenities for residents to enjoy along with a beautiful community center which is available for private resident gatherings and events. All this combined with the convenience of easy access to Boston, major highways, shopping, and the commuter rail, are why so many people have chosen to make North Stoughton Village their home.