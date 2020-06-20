53 McCormick Terrace

Amenities

Unit located in a very nice community with downtown Stoughton nearby, Rt.138 shopping and a short drive to Commuter rail. Highway access to Rt. 24 north to Boston or south Cape Cod! Very nice 2 bedroom end unit with wall to wall carpeting and a kitchen with appliances. A large living room is perfect for entertaining and the unit also features a great space for dining and work area. Also convenient common laundry in the building. All in a private setting with a community pool. The rent includes heat, hot water, gas, electric, landscaping, water/sewer and parking. No showings until May 16th.