Stoughton, MA
53 McCormick Terrace
53 McCormick Terrace

53 Mccormick Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

53 Mccormick Terrace, Stoughton, MA 02072

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Unit located in a very nice community with downtown Stoughton nearby, Rt.138 shopping and a short drive to Commuter rail. Highway access to Rt. 24 north to Boston or south Cape Cod! Very nice 2 bedroom end unit with wall to wall carpeting and a kitchen with appliances. A large living room is perfect for entertaining and the unit also features a great space for dining and work area. Also convenient common laundry in the building. All in a private setting with a community pool. The rent includes heat, hot water, gas, electric, landscaping, water/sewer and parking. No showings until May 16th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 McCormick Terrace have any available units?
53 McCormick Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stoughton, MA.
What amenities does 53 McCormick Terrace have?
Some of 53 McCormick Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool.
Is 53 McCormick Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
53 McCormick Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 McCormick Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 53 McCormick Terrace is not pet friendly.
Does 53 McCormick Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 53 McCormick Terrace does offer parking.
Does 53 McCormick Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 53 McCormick Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 McCormick Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 53 McCormick Terrace has a pool.
Does 53 McCormick Terrace have accessible units?
No, 53 McCormick Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 53 McCormick Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 53 McCormick Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 53 McCormick Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 53 McCormick Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
