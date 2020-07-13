All apartments in Sharon
Wilber School Apartments

75 S Main St · (781) 206-2358
Location

75 S Main St, Sharon, MA 02067

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 324 · Avail. Sep 19

$2,725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wilber School Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
green community
parking
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
internet access
smoke-free community
Wilber School Apartments are the most unique boutique apartments south of Boston. Boasting a Gold LEED certification, this Green-Designed community in Sharon, MA meshes the historic and the modern to create an environmentally conscious life of luxury. Situated within one of the state's top school districts and walking distance to the Sharon, MA Commuter Rail, these apartments are an ideal place to call home. Located within Sharon's Eruv, Wilber School Apartments are proud to offer shabbat friendly living within walking distance to numerous places of worship. Call or email us today to learn more about renting an apartment home Wilber School Apartments in Sharon, MA.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance recommended
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds. 40 lb weight limit
Parking Details: Surface lot. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Storage units: $35/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wilber School Apartments have any available units?
Wilber School Apartments has a unit available for $2,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Wilber School Apartments have?
Some of Wilber School Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wilber School Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Wilber School Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wilber School Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Wilber School Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Wilber School Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Wilber School Apartments offers parking.
Does Wilber School Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Wilber School Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Wilber School Apartments have a pool?
No, Wilber School Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Wilber School Apartments have accessible units?
No, Wilber School Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Wilber School Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wilber School Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Wilber School Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Wilber School Apartments has units with air conditioning.
