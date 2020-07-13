Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator gym green community parking cats allowed 24hr maintenance internet access smoke-free community

Wilber School Apartments are the most unique boutique apartments south of Boston. Boasting a Gold LEED certification, this Green-Designed community in Sharon, MA meshes the historic and the modern to create an environmentally conscious life of luxury. Situated within one of the state's top school districts and walking distance to the Sharon, MA Commuter Rail, these apartments are an ideal place to call home. Located within Sharon's Eruv, Wilber School Apartments are proud to offer shabbat friendly living within walking distance to numerous places of worship. Call or email us today to learn more about renting an apartment home Wilber School Apartments in Sharon, MA.