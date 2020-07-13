Amenities
Wilber School Apartments are the most unique boutique apartments south of Boston. Boasting a Gold LEED certification, this Green-Designed community in Sharon, MA meshes the historic and the modern to create an environmentally conscious life of luxury. Situated within one of the state's top school districts and walking distance to the Sharon, MA Commuter Rail, these apartments are an ideal place to call home. Located within Sharon's Eruv, Wilber School Apartments are proud to offer shabbat friendly living within walking distance to numerous places of worship. Call or email us today to learn more about renting an apartment home Wilber School Apartments in Sharon, MA.