Salem, MA
Hawthorne Commons
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:19 AM

Hawthorne Commons

205 Highland Avenue · (617) 307-7229
Location

205 Highland Avenue, Salem, MA 01970
South Salem

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
gym
parking
pool
garage
Apartment Features: Air Conditioning Cable/Satellite TV Dishwasher Fireplace Frost Free Refrigerators Garbage Disposal Icemaker Microwave Private Patio/Balcony Washer/Dryer in Unit Wheelchair Access *Certain floor plans may have different amenities depending on when they were updated, what building they're in, etc. Community Amenities: Fitness Center Garage Parking Available Pet Friendly Pets with Limitations Public Transportation Short Term Leases Sparkling Swimming Pool Trash Pickup University: Salem State College High School: Salem High School Middle School: Collins Middle School Elementary School: Bates,Bentley, Bowditch, Carlton Price and availability are subject to change daily

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hawthorne Commons have any available units?
Hawthorne Commons doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Salem, MA.
How much is rent in Salem, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does Hawthorne Commons have?
Some of Hawthorne Commons's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hawthorne Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Hawthorne Commons isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hawthorne Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Hawthorne Commons is pet friendly.
Does Hawthorne Commons offer parking?
Yes, Hawthorne Commons does offer parking.
Does Hawthorne Commons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hawthorne Commons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hawthorne Commons have a pool?
Yes, Hawthorne Commons has a pool.
Does Hawthorne Commons have accessible units?
Yes, Hawthorne Commons has accessible units.
Does Hawthorne Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hawthorne Commons has units with dishwashers.
