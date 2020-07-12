/
/
/
downtown salem
Last updated July 12 2020 at 2:03 PM
59 Apartments for rent in Downtown Salem, Salem, MA
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Bell at Salem Station
190 Bridge St, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,115
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1285 sqft
Downtown and the train station are within walking distance. Close to I-95 for easy freeway access. Open-plan 1-2 bedroom houses and apartments in complex with gym, pool and conference center.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
15 Lynde St
15 Lynde Street, Salem, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*PLEASE EMAIL THE LIST AGENT FOR ALL SHOWING REQUESTS* - AVAILABLE NOW - LOCATION & VALUE - Third floor condo apartment in Downtown Salem This spacious apartment features hardwood floors, tall ceilings and period detail throughout.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
76 Lafayette St.
76 Lafayette Street, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1026 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10 Norman Street Unit #306
10 Norman St, Salem, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1064 sqft
10 Norman Street Unit #306 Available 08/14/20 2 Bedroom Condo Available in the heart of Downtown Salem - Walk to Everything, heat and hot water included - Use an elevator to get to your spacious 3rd floor corner unit.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
282 Derby St.
282 Derby Street, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
700 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Salem
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12 Holly Street
12 Holly Street, Salem, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Apartment for rent in Salem Massachusetts for $1600 a month first last and security deposit are required to move in .
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
100 Tremont
100 Tremont St, Salem, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
* EMAIL LIST AGENT FOR ALL SHOWING REQUESTS* AVAIL 9/1 - LOCATION & VALUE: This updated 2 bed, 1 bath checks all the boxes! Located on the 2nd floor of a two unit building, this apartment features a modern kitchen with center island.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
19 Mall
19 Mall Street, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
550 sqft
*PLEASE EMAIL ALL SHOWING REQUESTS TO LISTING AGENT* AVAILABLE NOW - 1 bedroom condo apartment located in DOWNTOWN SALEM. This cozy unit is ideal for one person or a couple. Washer & Dryer is located IN-UNIT.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
70-92 Boston St - 203
70-92 Boston Street, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1022 sqft
Amenities • Free Fitness Center • Community Room • Pet-Friendly w/ Fenced in Dog Park (Additional fees may apply) • Nearby to Commuter Rail & Salem's Shops and Restaurants • Electronic Access Card Reader (FOB System) • CCTV Security System at
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
8 Hancock St
8 Hancock Street, Salem, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1278 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom apartment in Salem. Bright and spacious second floor unit, hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen and bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Downtown Salem
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
5 Units Available
Vantage Pointe Apartments
100 Vantage Ter, Swampscott, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,082
1300 sqft
Picturesque apartment complex minutes from the beach. Community amenities include swimming pool, garden and tennis court. Walking distance from Swampscott MBTA station. Pet-friendly and smoke-free community.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
11 Units Available
eaves Peabody
51 Keyes Dr, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
998 sqft
North Shore apartments with easy access to I-95, US 1 and Hwy 128. Walking distance to Liberty Tree Mall. Pet-friendly community offers pool and athletic courts. Apartments feature a patio, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Hawthorne Commons
205 Highland Ave, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1080 sqft
Close to Nathan Bowditch and Salem High Schools and a short drive to Salem State University and Winter Island. Spacious, pet-friendly units with fully equipped kitchens and abundant storage.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Beverly Commons
0 Beverly Commons Dr, Beverly, MA
Studio
$1,480
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,881
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
966 sqft
Amazing location on Boston's North Shore with easy access to the MBTA Commuter Rail's North Beverly Stop. Tranquil community with a fitness center and swimming pool. Traditional apartments with newly remodeled kitchens and baths.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
The Landing at Vinnin Square
330 Paradise Rd, Swampscott, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,062
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,671
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,923
1461 sqft
A waterfront community in the Vinnin Square area. Updated interiors with granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, tennis court, guest suites and playground. Green community.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 12:21pm
$
1 Unit Available
Essex Apartments
1 Avalon Dr, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1415 sqft
Essex Apartment Homes in Peabody, Massachusetts, are freshly renovated in designer colonial style. Each unit has laundry and a patio or balcony. There is a resort pool in the center of the complex.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
6 Units Available
River Drive
17 River Dr, Danvers, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
690 sqft
Situated along the Crane River, just steps from Sandy Beach in the beautiful Danversport neighborhood, River Drive Apartments feature modern sunny residences with fully applianced eat-in kitchens, on-site laundry facilities, beautifully landscaped
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
81 Hobart St.
81 Hobart Street, Danvers, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
600 sqft
Updated 1 bedroom unit. Features brand new hardwood flooring, nice amenities, bright, sunny and spacious. Close to shopping and major routes. Parking - Heat & Hot Water Included. Coin operated laundry on site.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
5 Mason Street
5 Mason Street, Beverly, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1350 sqft
This large 3 bedroom apartment with lots of storage & bonus room, + den is available now. Large eat-in kitchen with gas cooking, loads of cabinets, disposal, dishwasher and fridge. Extra large living room with Bay window and lovely beamed ceilings.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
31 Ocean
31 Ocean Street, Beverly, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1023 sqft
*PLEASE EMAIL THE LIST AGENT FOR ALL SHOWING REQUESTS* LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION - AVAILABLE STARTING 8/1 - This 2 bedroom apartment features hardwood floors, period detail, updated kitchen and new bathroom.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
32 Roundy
32 Roundy Street, Beverly, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
800 sqft
**PLEASE EMAIL ALL INQUIRIES AND SHOWING REQUESTS**AVAILABLE SEPT 1 - LOCATION & VALUE - Recently renovated 2 bedroom in DOWNTOWN BEVERLY. This apartment is located on the 1st floor of a two family building.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
46 Herschel Street 1
46 Herschel St, Lynn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Unit 1 Available 07/15/20 Large first floor 2 Bedroom - Property Id: 311012 First floor, 2 bedrooms in an owner-occupied 2 family. Washer/dryer, hardwood floors. Eat-in-kitchen. Street parking only.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
75 Collins
75 Collins Street, Lynn, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
4 Bedroom, one bathroom apartment ,Gas heat, on street parking close to places of worship, Lynn English High school and Stop and Shop supermarket, Available for July 1, 2020. Unit is been renovated, building is owner occupied. Terms: One year lease
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
474 Chatham Street 3
474 Chatham Street, Lynn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2 Bedroom Section 8 ready! - Property Id: 311004 Sunny, De-leaded 2 bedroom third-floor apartment, offering off-street parking, Laundry Hook-ups, and hardwood floors. Available for July 1 move in. Tenant pays gas heat and electricity.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MA
Nashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MASalem, MABeverly, MAPeabody, MADanvers, MALynn, MASwampscott, MA