Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:39 PM

Bell at Salem Station

190 Bridge St · (978) 226-6278
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

190 Bridge St, Salem, MA 01970
Downtown Salem

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4211 · Avail. Aug 28

$2,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 859 sqft

Unit 2104 · Avail. Aug 29

$2,186

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

Unit 3113 · Avail. Jul 21

$2,230

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 859 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1310 · Avail. Sep 23

$2,305

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1076 sqft

Unit 0049 · Avail. Jul 17

$3,070

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1538 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bell at Salem Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
coffee bar
conference room
hot tub
internet access
Bell at Salem Station, formerly Jefferson at Salem Station, offers luxury apartments in Salem, Massachusetts, walking distance to Downtown Salem, the MBTA Train Station and just a short train ride from Boston's Historical Financial District. Close to I-95, shopping, dining and entertainment, you'll find a variety of conveniences to meet your lifestyle at Bell at Salem Station.With several spacious and open floorplan options to choose from, our one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes are sure to have what you are looking for. You will enjoy natural lighting and 8'6” ceilings with walk-in closets to help keep you organized. Our well-appointed kitchens have elegant Euro-style cabinets and countertops, a frost-free refrigerator, and Stainless Steel energy efficient appliances. Some of our homes feature private patios or balconies with extra storage, gas fireplaces and granite countertops! In addition to our apartment homes, our residents can take advantage of our resort-s

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $100 or $400
Move-in Fees: $250 reservation fee at time of application. $200 re-key fee at move-in
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $50-$100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bell at Salem Station have any available units?
Bell at Salem Station has 7 units available starting at $2,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Salem, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does Bell at Salem Station have?
Some of Bell at Salem Station's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bell at Salem Station currently offering any rent specials?
Bell at Salem Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bell at Salem Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Bell at Salem Station is pet friendly.
Does Bell at Salem Station offer parking?
Yes, Bell at Salem Station offers parking.
Does Bell at Salem Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bell at Salem Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bell at Salem Station have a pool?
Yes, Bell at Salem Station has a pool.
Does Bell at Salem Station have accessible units?
No, Bell at Salem Station does not have accessible units.
Does Bell at Salem Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bell at Salem Station has units with dishwashers.
