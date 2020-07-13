Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet microwave oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym parking pool media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill coffee bar conference room hot tub internet access

Bell at Salem Station, formerly Jefferson at Salem Station, offers luxury apartments in Salem, Massachusetts, walking distance to Downtown Salem, the MBTA Train Station and just a short train ride from Boston's Historical Financial District. Close to I-95, shopping, dining and entertainment, you'll find a variety of conveniences to meet your lifestyle at Bell at Salem Station.With several spacious and open floorplan options to choose from, our one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes are sure to have what you are looking for. You will enjoy natural lighting and 8'6” ceilings with walk-in closets to help keep you organized. Our well-appointed kitchens have elegant Euro-style cabinets and countertops, a frost-free refrigerator, and Stainless Steel energy efficient appliances. Some of our homes feature private patios or balconies with extra storage, gas fireplaces and granite countertops! In addition to our apartment homes, our residents can take advantage of our resort-s