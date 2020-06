Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking some paid utils range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

*EMAIL ALL INQUIRIES AND SHOWING REQUESTS* Location & Value - Two bedroom apartment in Downtown Salem! This condo rental is located on the third floor of a 4 story building. The interior features wood floors, spacious rooms, tall ceilings and a fresh coat of paint. The basement features coin-op laundry. Parking is on street permit or meter. NO PETS, no exceptions per condo association policy. Heat and hot water INCLUDED in the rent. Available July 1.