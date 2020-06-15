382 Ocean Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities concierge elevator gym parking pool garage sauna

NO BROKER FEE!

Only 15 minutes to Downtown Boston.



Live on the beach and right on the T. Only 15 minutes to downtown Boston. What can be better?

Quiet, clean 1-bedroom unit with OCEAN VIEWS from the bedroom AND the balcony. Just move in and enjoy! Cozy bedroom with central A/C, clean bathroom, plenty of closet space, clean kitchen with working appliances (fridge, stove, dishwasher) in great condition. Laundry on the same floor. Hot water, heat, parking included.



Enjoy the great amenities in this clean elevator building: POOL, SAUNA, EXERCISE ROOM, concierge, security, and covered garage parking!



Perfectly located within 5-minute walk to Wonderland and Revere Beach T Subway Stations. Just 5 miles north of Boston, minutes to the airport, grocery stores, and shopping. And don't forget the beautiful Revere Beach and all it has to offer!



Looking for responsible, clean, tidy tenants who will keep the unit in the same clean condition.

No smoking. No pets allowed in the building.



$1,850 / month. 1-year lease from unit owner (no broker). Credit check and references required. 1st month, last month, security deposit.



To see this great apartment, call or text 617-955-9276.



Available SEPTEMBER 1, 2020.