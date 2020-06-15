All apartments in Revere
Find more places like 382 Ocean Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Revere, MA
/
382 Ocean Ave
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:05 AM

382 Ocean Ave

382 Ocean Avenue · (617) 955-9276
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Revere
See all
Crescent Beach
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

382 Ocean Avenue, Revere, MA 02151
Crescent Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
NO BROKER FEE!
Only 15 minutes to Downtown Boston.

Live on the beach and right on the T. Only 15 minutes to downtown Boston. What can be better?
Quiet, clean 1-bedroom unit with OCEAN VIEWS from the bedroom AND the balcony. Just move in and enjoy! Cozy bedroom with central A/C, clean bathroom, plenty of closet space, clean kitchen with working appliances (fridge, stove, dishwasher) in great condition. Laundry on the same floor. Hot water, heat, parking included.

Enjoy the great amenities in this clean elevator building: POOL, SAUNA, EXERCISE ROOM, concierge, security, and covered garage parking!

Perfectly located within 5-minute walk to Wonderland and Revere Beach T Subway Stations. Just 5 miles north of Boston, minutes to the airport, grocery stores, and shopping. And don't forget the beautiful Revere Beach and all it has to offer!

Looking for responsible, clean, tidy tenants who will keep the unit in the same clean condition.
No smoking. No pets allowed in the building.

$1,850 / month. 1-year lease from unit owner (no broker). Credit check and references required. 1st month, last month, security deposit.

To see this great apartment, call or text 617-955-9276.

Available SEPTEMBER 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 382 Ocean Ave have any available units?
382 Ocean Ave has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 382 Ocean Ave have?
Some of 382 Ocean Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 382 Ocean Ave currently offering any rent specials?
382 Ocean Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 382 Ocean Ave pet-friendly?
No, 382 Ocean Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Revere.
Does 382 Ocean Ave offer parking?
Yes, 382 Ocean Ave does offer parking.
Does 382 Ocean Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 382 Ocean Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 382 Ocean Ave have a pool?
Yes, 382 Ocean Ave has a pool.
Does 382 Ocean Ave have accessible units?
No, 382 Ocean Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 382 Ocean Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 382 Ocean Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 382 Ocean Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 382 Ocean Ave has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 382 Ocean Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pratt Place
16-30 Pratt Pl
Revere, MA 02151
500 Ocean Ave
500 Ocean Ave
Revere, MA 02151
Ocean 650
650 Ocean Ave
Revere, MA 02151
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive
Revere, MA 02151
One Beachmont
205 Revere Beach Parkway
Revere, MA 02151
The Eliot on Ocean
660 Ocean Ave
Revere, MA 02151

Similar Pages

Revere 1 BedroomsRevere 2 Bedrooms
Revere Apartments with BalconyRevere Pet Friendly Places
Revere Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA
Woburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RILawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MANorwood, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West Revere
Crescent Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity