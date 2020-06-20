All apartments in Revere
Find more places like 26 Centennial Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Revere, MA
/
26 Centennial Ave.
Last updated May 26 2020 at 8:11 PM

26 Centennial Ave.

26 Centennial Avenue · (617) 820-2336
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Revere
See all
Crescent Beach
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

26 Centennial Avenue, Revere, MA 02151
Crescent Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1 bedroom apartment on the top floor of the building. Great location just a short walk to the Revere Beach Blue Line train stop. The views are also very nice given it's the top floor and the building is near the top of a hill. For the unit, rent will cover all utilities! (heat, hot water, electricity, etc...). Heating is electric.There is no laundry onsite. Kitchen opens to living room. The living room is small. The bedroom is large and good sized. AGENTS- PLEASE PRE-SCREEN YOUR TENANTS. Required documentation: Rental application for each adult, recent proof of income. Full credit report + FICO score (credit score 680+),Valid ID and references required. No smoking. First month, security deposit and broker fee required. Private showings only accompanied by agent. Video tour available upon request.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Centennial Ave. have any available units?
26 Centennial Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Revere, MA.
What amenities does 26 Centennial Ave. have?
Some of 26 Centennial Ave.'s amenities include some paid utils, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Centennial Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
26 Centennial Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Centennial Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 26 Centennial Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Revere.
Does 26 Centennial Ave. offer parking?
No, 26 Centennial Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 26 Centennial Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Centennial Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Centennial Ave. have a pool?
No, 26 Centennial Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 26 Centennial Ave. have accessible units?
No, 26 Centennial Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Centennial Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 Centennial Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Centennial Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Centennial Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 26 Centennial Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Eliot on Ocean
660 Ocean Ave
Revere, MA 02151
Pratt Place
16-30 Pratt Pl
Revere, MA 02151
Ocean 650
650 Ocean Ave
Revere, MA 02151
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive
Revere, MA 02151
One Beachmont
205 Revere Beach Parkway
Revere, MA 02151
500 Ocean Ave
500 Ocean Ave
Revere, MA 02151

Similar Pages

Revere 1 BedroomsRevere 2 Bedrooms
Revere Apartments with BalconyRevere Pet Friendly Places
Revere Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA
Woburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RILawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MANorwood, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West Revere
Crescent Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity