26 Centennial Ave.

1 bedroom apartment on the top floor of the building. Great location just a short walk to the Revere Beach Blue Line train stop. The views are also very nice given it's the top floor and the building is near the top of a hill. For the unit, rent will cover all utilities! (heat, hot water, electricity, etc...). Heating is electric.There is no laundry onsite. Kitchen opens to living room. The living room is small. The bedroom is large and good sized. AGENTS- PLEASE PRE-SCREEN YOUR TENANTS. Required documentation: Rental application for each adult, recent proof of income. Full credit report + FICO score (credit score 680+),Valid ID and references required. No smoking. First month, security deposit and broker fee required. Private showings only accompanied by agent. Video tour available upon request.



Terms: One year lease