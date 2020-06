Amenities

1235 North Shore Rd. Apt. 2A Available 07/01/20 Modern 2 bed 1 bath condo next to Wonderland T station and Revere Beach, Ocean view - Cozy and modern 2 bedroom 1 bath condo on 2nd floor. Ocean view from balcony. Hardwood floor, updated kitchen and bath. Across from Wonderland T (Blue line) Station. One block from historic Revere Beach. Shopping, dining and train station all within 5 minute walk. 1 assigned parking space. Rarely available. Hard to find location.



