Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking bbq/grill garage media room

Welcome home to 1,090 square feet of brand new, beautifully finished living in Rise475 offering a large open living room and kitchen with a private balcony. The master bedroom features an en suite bathroom with walk in shower and a generously sized walk in closet. The second bedroom also has a nicely sized walk in closet and the second bathroom has a shower tub combo. The kitchen has been outfitted with stainless steel appliances and a large peninsula that offers plenty of counter space. On the fourth floor there is a residents lounge with a common outdoor roof-deck that can be used for entertaining or enjoying some much needed sun. The building does offer an open air garage with several covered spots and some outdoor spots.Price for parking is $50 for uncovered $75 for covered. Photos are from model unit.



Terms: One year lease