Amenities
Welcome to Reading Commons, where everything you love is nearby. This
luxury apartment community is conveniently located just minutes from
downtown Boston in Reading, MA, with easy access to I-95/128 and I-93
allowing for a quick commute in any direction. Enjoy a variety of dining
and entertainment at nearby Burlington Mall or make the short trip to
beautiful Lake Quannapowitt for rest and relaxation or a stroll with your
dog. Our spacious floor plans feature living and bedrooms designed to
accommodate a variety of furniture styles. Prepare gourmet meals in our
designer kitchens with cherry cabinets, granite countertops and stainless
steel appliances. Relax after a long in day with a bubble bath in our
luxurious soaking tubs. Swim a few laps in our heated outdoor swimming pool
or hit the gym to stay healthy and fit. Grab your favorite movie and
popcorn for a screening in our theater, or just cheer on your favorite team
on the big screen. You don't need to venture far when everything you need
is right here at Reading Commons.