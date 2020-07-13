All apartments in Reading
Reading Commons

Open Now until 5pm
7 Archstone Cir · (781) 206-2129
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7 Archstone Cir, Reading, MA 01867

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 05-306 · Avail. now

$2,147

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

Unit 04-306 · Avail. Jul 14

$2,172

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

Unit 01-302 · Avail. Aug 18

$2,213

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 893 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 04-207 · Avail. Aug 25

$2,663

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1121 sqft

Unit 04-202 · Avail. Sep 15

$2,663

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1121 sqft

Unit 05-105 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,678

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1121 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reading Commons.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
coffee bar
green community
hot tub
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
Welcome to Reading Commons, where everything you love is nearby. This
luxury apartment community is conveniently located just minutes from
downtown Boston in Reading, MA, with easy access to I-95/128 and I-93
allowing for a quick commute in any direction. Enjoy a variety of dining
and entertainment at nearby Burlington Mall or make the short trip to
beautiful Lake Quannapowitt for rest and relaxation or a stroll with your
dog. Our spacious floor plans feature living and bedrooms designed to
accommodate a variety of furniture styles. Prepare gourmet meals in our
designer kitchens with cherry cabinets, granite countertops and stainless
steel appliances. Relax after a long in day with a bubble bath in our
luxurious soaking tubs. Swim a few laps in our heated outdoor swimming pool
or hit the gym to stay healthy and fit. Grab your favorite movie and
popcorn for a screening in our theater, or just cheer on your favorite team
on the big screen. You don't need to venture far when everything you need
is right here at Reading Commons.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: Waived
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: Waived
Additional: renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per cat, $60/month per dog
restrictions: Domestic cats only. Please contact the leasing office for a full list of breed restrictions for dogs.
Storage Details: Storage units: $15/month (small), $25/month (medium), $50/month (large); patio storage: included with lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Reading Commons have any available units?
Reading Commons has 15 units available starting at $2,147 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Reading Commons have?
Some of Reading Commons's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reading Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Reading Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reading Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Reading Commons is pet friendly.
Does Reading Commons offer parking?
Yes, Reading Commons offers parking.
Does Reading Commons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Reading Commons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Reading Commons have a pool?
Yes, Reading Commons has a pool.
Does Reading Commons have accessible units?
Yes, Reading Commons has accessible units.
Does Reading Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Reading Commons has units with dishwashers.
Does Reading Commons have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Reading Commons has units with air conditioning.
