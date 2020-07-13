Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center coffee bar green community hot tub lobby new construction online portal package receiving

Welcome to Reading Commons, where everything you love is nearby. This

luxury apartment community is conveniently located just minutes from

downtown Boston in Reading, MA, with easy access to I-95/128 and I-93

allowing for a quick commute in any direction. Enjoy a variety of dining

and entertainment at nearby Burlington Mall or make the short trip to

beautiful Lake Quannapowitt for rest and relaxation or a stroll with your

dog. Our spacious floor plans feature living and bedrooms designed to

accommodate a variety of furniture styles. Prepare gourmet meals in our

designer kitchens with cherry cabinets, granite countertops and stainless

steel appliances. Relax after a long in day with a bubble bath in our

luxurious soaking tubs. Swim a few laps in our heated outdoor swimming pool

or hit the gym to stay healthy and fit. Grab your favorite movie and

popcorn for a screening in our theater, or just cheer on your favorite team

on the big screen. You don't need to venture far when everything you need

is right here at Reading Commons.