240 WASHINGTON

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

START PACKING AND GET READY TO COME HOME-JUST IN TIME FOR THE SUMMER TIME.. GREAT LAYOUT WITH EAT IN KITCHEN-AMPLE CABINETS AND COUNTER SPACE. FULLY APPLIANCED. ELECTRIC STOVE FOR COOKING. BATHROOM HAS SPACIOUS SHOWER. DEN SIZE L.R. MASTER BR. IS QUEEEN SIZE AND 2ND. BR. IS QUEEN/FULL SIZE. UNIT IS COMPLETELY DONE OVER-ALL NEWER APPLIANCES, SHOWS VERY WELL. SHORT DISTANCE TO CENTER. CLOSE TO SHOPS, STORES, MAJOR ROADS AND MORE. NICE BACKYARD TO ENJOY IN THE WARM MONTHS. 1 CAR PARKING IN REAR OF HOUSE. TENANT PAYS GAS HEAT AND ELECTRIC-ENJOY THE BENENFITS OF PEABODY ELECTRIC. TENANT MUST HAVE APT. INSURANCE. NO PETS AND NO SMOKING AT ALL IN UNIT PER LANDLORD. PEABODY ELECTRIC-GREAT SAVINGS STORAGE IN BASEMENT AND WASHER /DRYER H.U. IN BASEMENT. UNIT IS EASY TO SHOW. ANOTHER UNIT COMING SOON ON 1ST. FLOOR-CALL FOR MORE INFO. TENANT PROSPECTS MUST HAVE VERIFIABLE INCOME, GOOD CREDIT AND GOOD RENTAL HISTORY.