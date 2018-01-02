18 1/2 Wheeler St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking range

Immaculate 2nd floor of 2 family home..5 rooms,1 Bedroom,1 Bathroom,Living-room,Dining room,Kitchen and four season sunroom/office/den.Gorgeous Hardwood floors through out.Newer windows,Recently painted,Newer stove,refrigerator and dishwasher.Gas heating system.Storage in basement,Washer/dryer in basement.Patio,Huge fenced in back yard.2 car parking.No Pets.No Smokers.Good credit.Awesome location,close access to Routes 128/95,114 & 107.Dead end street with view of Peabody's Meadow Golf Course!!Available now or July 1st...A gem..