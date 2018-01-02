All apartments in Peabody
18 1/2 Wheeler St

Location

18 1/2 Wheeler St, Peabody, MA 01960
West Peabody

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Immaculate 2nd floor of 2 family home..5 rooms,1 Bedroom,1 Bathroom,Living-room,Dining room,Kitchen and four season sunroom/office/den.Gorgeous Hardwood floors through out.Newer windows,Recently painted,Newer stove,refrigerator and dishwasher.Gas heating system.Storage in basement,Washer/dryer in basement.Patio,Huge fenced in back yard.2 car parking.No Pets.No Smokers.Good credit.Awesome location,close access to Routes 128/95,114 & 107.Dead end street with view of Peabody's Meadow Golf Course!!Available now or July 1st...A gem..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 1/2 Wheeler St have any available units?
18 1/2 Wheeler St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peabody, MA.
What amenities does 18 1/2 Wheeler St have?
Some of 18 1/2 Wheeler St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 1/2 Wheeler St currently offering any rent specials?
18 1/2 Wheeler St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 1/2 Wheeler St pet-friendly?
No, 18 1/2 Wheeler St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peabody.
Does 18 1/2 Wheeler St offer parking?
Yes, 18 1/2 Wheeler St does offer parking.
Does 18 1/2 Wheeler St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 1/2 Wheeler St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 1/2 Wheeler St have a pool?
No, 18 1/2 Wheeler St does not have a pool.
Does 18 1/2 Wheeler St have accessible units?
No, 18 1/2 Wheeler St does not have accessible units.
Does 18 1/2 Wheeler St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 1/2 Wheeler St has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 1/2 Wheeler St have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 1/2 Wheeler St does not have units with air conditioning.
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
