Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:20 AM

757 Highland Ave.

757 Highland Avenue · (617) 500-1282
Location

757 Highland Avenue, Needham, MA 02494

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
** Photos are provided by the management company and may not reflect the exact dimensions of the unit advertised. Located just outside the city of Boston, Needham is a quaint residential town and is the perfect location for those who want to live close to the city, without the city's price tag. These apartments convenient location is near I-95, the Needham Heights T Station, Marshall s Mall, and is surrounded by parks and prestigious country clubs. Our apartment homes are brand new and have been gut renovated. This includes a new kitchen with granite counters, laminate floors throughout, new bathrooms, and laundry on site. Best of all, you ll be able to breathe easy because these apartments are smoke-free!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 757 Highland Ave. have any available units?
757 Highland Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Needham, MA.
What amenities does 757 Highland Ave. have?
Some of 757 Highland Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 757 Highland Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
757 Highland Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 757 Highland Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 757 Highland Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Needham.
Does 757 Highland Ave. offer parking?
No, 757 Highland Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 757 Highland Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 757 Highland Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 757 Highland Ave. have a pool?
No, 757 Highland Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 757 Highland Ave. have accessible units?
No, 757 Highland Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 757 Highland Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 757 Highland Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 757 Highland Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 757 Highland Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
