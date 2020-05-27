757 Highland Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry

** Photos are provided by the management company and may not reflect the exact dimensions of the unit advertised. Located just outside the city of Boston, Needham is a quaint residential town and is the perfect location for those who want to live close to the city, without the city's price tag. These apartments convenient location is near I-95, the Needham Heights T Station, Marshall s Mall, and is surrounded by parks and prestigious country clubs. Our apartment homes are brand new and have been gut renovated. This includes a new kitchen with granite counters, laminate floors throughout, new bathrooms, and laundry on site. Best of all, you ll be able to breathe easy because these apartments are smoke-free!