379 Hunnewell St.

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Come and enjoy all the custom finishes this beautiful owner's 3-level townhouse-- with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths --- has to offer! Fully equipped custom kitchen complete with wine fridge, Central A/C, all gleaming hardwood floors, front-loading laundry in mudroom, 2 master bedrooms each with bath, plus another full bath on first level. All beautifully tiled bathrooms with unique vanities, double sink, plus modern tiger-paw tub! Closets GALORE! 1car garage, full basement for storage, NEST super efficient new heating/cooling system, large backyard and steps to Commuter Rail. Come make this house YOUR HOME! Available NOW (tenants responsible for water/sewer charges) NO PETS AN NO SMOKING PLEASE!



Terms: One year lease