Needham, MA
379 Hunnewell St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

379 Hunnewell St.

379 Hunnewell Street · No Longer Available
Location

379 Hunnewell Street, Needham, MA 02494

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come and enjoy all the custom finishes this beautiful owner's 3-level townhouse-- with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths --- has to offer! Fully equipped custom kitchen complete with wine fridge, Central A/C, all gleaming hardwood floors, front-loading laundry in mudroom, 2 master bedrooms each with bath, plus another full bath on first level. All beautifully tiled bathrooms with unique vanities, double sink, plus modern tiger-paw tub! Closets GALORE! 1car garage, full basement for storage, NEST super efficient new heating/cooling system, large backyard and steps to Commuter Rail. Come make this house YOUR HOME! Available NOW (tenants responsible for water/sewer charges) NO PETS AN NO SMOKING PLEASE!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 379 Hunnewell St. have any available units?
379 Hunnewell St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Needham, MA.
What amenities does 379 Hunnewell St. have?
Some of 379 Hunnewell St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 379 Hunnewell St. currently offering any rent specials?
379 Hunnewell St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 379 Hunnewell St. pet-friendly?
No, 379 Hunnewell St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Needham.
Does 379 Hunnewell St. offer parking?
Yes, 379 Hunnewell St. does offer parking.
Does 379 Hunnewell St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 379 Hunnewell St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 379 Hunnewell St. have a pool?
No, 379 Hunnewell St. does not have a pool.
Does 379 Hunnewell St. have accessible units?
No, 379 Hunnewell St. does not have accessible units.
Does 379 Hunnewell St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 379 Hunnewell St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 379 Hunnewell St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 379 Hunnewell St. has units with air conditioning.
