Needham, MA
302 2nd Ave
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

302 2nd Ave

302 Second Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

302 Second Avenue, Needham, MA 02494

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 59  Needham St @ Oak St (0.31 mi)Bus: 52  Winchester St @ Goddard St (0.44 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 2nd Ave have any available units?
302 2nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Needham, MA.
Is 302 2nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
302 2nd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 2nd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 302 2nd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Needham.
Does 302 2nd Ave offer parking?
No, 302 2nd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 302 2nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 2nd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 2nd Ave have a pool?
No, 302 2nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 302 2nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 302 2nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 302 2nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 2nd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 2nd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 2nd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
