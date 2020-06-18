Rent Calculator
Needham
Home
Needham, MA
302 2nd Ave
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
302 2nd Ave
302 Second Avenue
No Longer Available





302 Second Avenue, Needham, MA 02494
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 59 Needham St @ Oak St (0.31 mi)Bus: 52 Winchester St @ Goddard St (0.44 mi)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 302 2nd Ave have any available units?
302 2nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Needham, MA
.
Is 302 2nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
302 2nd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 2nd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 302 2nd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Needham
.
Does 302 2nd Ave offer parking?
No, 302 2nd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 302 2nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 2nd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 2nd Ave have a pool?
No, 302 2nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 302 2nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 302 2nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 302 2nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 2nd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 2nd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 2nd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
