2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:26 AM
244 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Needham, MA
16 Units Available
Modera Needham
700 Greendale Avenue, Needham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,726
1429 sqft
Just 10 miles from downtown Boston. Spacious interiors with premium upgrades including quartz countertops, walk-in closets, and a full washer and dryer. On-site grill area, theater and social areas.
162 Units Available
The Kendrick
275 Second Ave, Needham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,386
1149 sqft
At The Kendrick by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, you'll open your eyes to new possibilities. Enjoy a Biergarten, library, roof deck, swimming pool and much more, just steps from your home.
38 Units Available
Charles River Landing
300 2nd Ave, Needham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,899
1419 sqft
Luxurious and unique, these one- and two-bedroom units offer an on-site clubhouse and pool. Many units feature gourmet kitchens, pet-friendly accommodations, ceiling fans, air conditioning, dry bars and gourmet kitchens.
8 Units Available
Hamilton Highlands
757 Highland Ave, Needham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1026 sqft
Webster Green apartments in Needham, MA are just on the outskirts of Boston. Webster Green apartments' convenient location is near I-95 and surrounded by parks and prestigious country clubs.
Results within 1 mile of Needham
Newton Highlands
19 Units Available
Avalon at Newton Highlands
99 Needham St, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,003
1346 sqft
Pet-friendly community. Ideal location for commuters with easy access to I-95 and Route 9. Close to Brandeis University and other area colleges. Amenities include on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature private patio, fireplace and storage.
Newton Highlands
1 Unit Available
31 Winchester St.
31 Winchester Street, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Amazing location in Newton Highlands! Charming & more suburban setting but just minutes to Boston! Many MBTA bus routes have stops nearby and the nearby Green Line D train takes you to other Newton neighborhoods and also to Downtown Boston! Easy
Results within 5 miles of Needham
25 Units Available
Jefferson at Dedham Station
1000 Presidents Way, Dedham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,121
1123 sqft
Unbeatable location just three minutes to Legacy Place and 25 minutes to Boston's South Station! Pool table, 24-hour gym, pool and courtyard in community. Apartments feature recent renovations and huge closets.
Bleachery
38 Units Available
The Merc at Moody and Main
45 Moody St, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1094 sqft
Beautiful community located on the Waltham Common, just a short walk from shopping and dining. Luxury apartments offer garbage disposal, in-unit laundry, and patio or balcony. Community has parking, 24-hour maintenance and BBQ area.
32 Units Available
Cottonwood One Upland
8 Upland Woods Circle, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1285 sqft
Luxurious community with pool, amphitheater and dog park. Residences feature window blinds, hardwood floors, and washer and dryer. Located close to Legacy Place and University Station.
South Side
12 Units Available
Cronin's Landing
25 Crescent St., Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1223 sqft
Stylish apartments right near the Charles River. Homes are fully furnished. On-site features include a community garden, yoga studio and cafe. Near the Charles River Museum of Industry and Innovation.
South Side
17 Units Available
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1216 sqft
Community is located only blocks from the Charles River and all the parks that line it. Community features include garage parking, game room, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Units are recently renovated and furnished.
Watertown West End
17 Units Available
Watertown Mews
1 Repton Dr, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,719
1173 sqft
Art Deco-style 1-3 bedroom apartments with gourmet custom kitchens, chef islands, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Amenities include saltwater pool, sundeck. Walk to Charles River Bike Path and transit station.
East Watertown
25 Units Available
Gables Arsenal Street
204 Arsenal St, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,035
1264 sqft
Luxury suburban apartments within seven miles of downtown Boston. Homes feature granite counters and energy efficient appliances. Enjoy a conference room, pool and cyber cafe on site. Near the Watertown Yacht Club.
Watertown West End
7 Units Available
Bell Watertown
100 Woodview Way, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1181 sqft
Modern layouts with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include yoga and spin room, saltwater pool, fitness center, and game room. Just minutes from Route 20, I-90, and I-95.
14 Units Available
Modera Natick Center
82 N Main St, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,634
1243 sqft
Two-story townhomes or 1-2 bedroom apartments in Boston suburbs. Fireplace, granite counters and many other upscale finishes. Community amenities include coffee bar, yoga, 24-hour gym and game room. Pet friendly.
West Roxbury Center
36 Units Available
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1033 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to Routes 1, 1A, 93, 128, and I-95. Luxurious homes have energy-efficient appliances, water saving toilets, and chandeliers. Community has on-site management, 24-hour maintenance, and more.
Watertown West End
25 Units Available
Currents on the Charles
36 River St, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,807
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly with open kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to city transit, shopping, dining. Brand new 1-2 bedroom apartments with amenities like fitness center, pool, cyber cafe, sundeck and River Club.
West End
34 Units Available
Avalon Bear Hill
1449 Main St, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,922
1383 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with bay windows, garden bathtubs and private patios. Community features include a resort-style swimming pool and business center. Easy access to I-95. Near Prospect Hill Park.
17 Units Available
Avalon Station 250
250 Station Cir, Dedham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1300 sqft
Residents enjoy easy access to Boston via I-95. Legacy Place is literally only steps away, so shopping, dining and entertainment are all nearby. Units feature breakfast bars, soaking tubs, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Auburndale
17 Units Available
Woodland Station
1940 Washington St, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,439
1169 sqft
Beautiful woodland location between Brae Burn Country Club and Woodland Golf Club, yet still convenient to I-95 and train station. Complex contains a gym, pool, playground, clubhouse and more.
Chemistry
47 Units Available
The Edison on the Charles
20 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,260
1115 sqft
The Edison on the Charles is a modern interpretation of a historic mill building with a building design that is respectful of the past but has a contemporary infusion of stunning design elements.
Watertown West End
Contact for Availability
Hamilton Place
233 Main St, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
A modern community with an on-site fitness center, laundry facilities and green space. Homes feature updated appliances, walk-in closets and private balconies. Lots of parking. Close to the universities and parks.
Oak Hill
5 Units Available
Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill
199 LaGrange St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$7,995
1335 sqft
Just-opened luxury apartments feature hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry and open-concept floor plans. Community amenities include a gym, community kitchen, guest suite and cafe. In Chestnut Hill, close to downtown Boston.
Upper Washington - Spring Street
20 Units Available
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1109 sqft
Beyond 9 to 5. Surrounded by schools, shops, restaurants and parks - you're in the heart of everything.
