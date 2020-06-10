All apartments in Milton
Find more places like 20 Rock View Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milton, MA
/
20 Rock View Road
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:12 AM

20 Rock View Road

20 Rockview Road · (617) 818-2101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Milton
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

20 Rockview Road, Milton, MA 02186
Columbine Cliffs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2867 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available July 1st - FURNISHED 1900’s Craftsman single-family in the Columbine Cliffs neighborhood of Milton. Classic elegance with modern amenities describes this spacious home with fence-enclosed gardens & 4-car driveway. A gracious foyer leads to the living room and a separate parlor & dining room, plus an additional family room. Hardwood floors throughout & original period details. Completely renovated chef’s kitchen: 5-burner gas cooking, double wall oven, granite-top island & stainless appliances. The 1st floor also includes a separate bedroom suite (for guests or Au Pair). The upstairs living quarters include a master bedroom suite, 2 ample size guest bedrooms, adjacent bath and laundry closet. A finished basement offers even more entertaining space or a quiet home office lair. The rear private patio, complete with outdoor furnishings surrounded by manicured landscaping. Scenic local attractions & convenient commuter options; nearby trolley T-stops to Boston. Pets considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Rock View Road have any available units?
20 Rock View Road has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 Rock View Road have?
Some of 20 Rock View Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Rock View Road currently offering any rent specials?
20 Rock View Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Rock View Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Rock View Road is pet friendly.
Does 20 Rock View Road offer parking?
No, 20 Rock View Road does not offer parking.
Does 20 Rock View Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Rock View Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Rock View Road have a pool?
No, 20 Rock View Road does not have a pool.
Does 20 Rock View Road have accessible units?
No, 20 Rock View Road does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Rock View Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Rock View Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Rock View Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Rock View Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 20 Rock View Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Milton 2 BedroomsMilton 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Milton 3 BedroomsMilton Apartments with Balcony
Milton Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MA
Lynn, MAWellesley, MATaunton, MAAttleboro, MADerry, NHNew Bedford, MAMilford, MACentral Falls, RIPawtucket, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Curry CollegeRhode Island College
Providence CollegeBabson College
Becker College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity