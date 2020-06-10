20 Rock View Road

Amenities

Available July 1st - FURNISHED 1900’s Craftsman single-family in the Columbine Cliffs neighborhood of Milton. Classic elegance with modern amenities describes this spacious home with fence-enclosed gardens & 4-car driveway. A gracious foyer leads to the living room and a separate parlor & dining room, plus an additional family room. Hardwood floors throughout & original period details. Completely renovated chef’s kitchen: 5-burner gas cooking, double wall oven, granite-top island & stainless appliances. The 1st floor also includes a separate bedroom suite (for guests or Au Pair). The upstairs living quarters include a master bedroom suite, 2 ample size guest bedrooms, adjacent bath and laundry closet. A finished basement offers even more entertaining space or a quiet home office lair. The rear private patio, complete with outdoor furnishings surrounded by manicured landscaping. Scenic local attractions & convenient commuter options; nearby trolley T-stops to Boston. Pets considered.