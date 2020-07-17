59 Widow Rites Ln

Amenities

Virtual and private tours available. A magnificent brick inlay, circular drive leads to the spectacular gardens of this stately French Colonial offering over 8,700 sf of living space. Privately sited on over 2.7 acres of manicured grounds and rolling lawns. Enter and immediately you are transported to an exquisite European estate with the utmost, refined attention to detail throughout. The expansive family room with elegant sandstone fireplace, walnut flooring, and French doors leads to the large chef's kitchen with adjacent breakfast room. A fabulous hearth room perfect for fireside entertainment sits just off the kitchen through a brick-lined barrel ceiling hall, offering direct access to the rear patios. The first floor is complete with a formal dining room connecting to the kitchen through a wood-paneled butler's pantry. The 2nd level includes a spacious master suite plus 3 additional bedrooms, all with en-suite bath, and large bonus room ideally suited for an au-pair/in-law suite.