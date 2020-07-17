All apartments in Middlesex County
Last updated May 7 2020 at 3:57 AM

59 Widow Rites Ln

59 Widow Rite's Lane · (857) 540-1121
Location

59 Widow Rite's Lane, Middlesex County, MA 01776

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

5 Bed · 7 Bath · 8747 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Virtual and private tours available. A magnificent brick inlay, circular drive leads to the spectacular gardens of this stately French Colonial offering over 8,700 sf of living space. Privately sited on over 2.7 acres of manicured grounds and rolling lawns. Enter and immediately you are transported to an exquisite European estate with the utmost, refined attention to detail throughout. The expansive family room with elegant sandstone fireplace, walnut flooring, and French doors leads to the large chef's kitchen with adjacent breakfast room. A fabulous hearth room perfect for fireside entertainment sits just off the kitchen through a brick-lined barrel ceiling hall, offering direct access to the rear patios. The first floor is complete with a formal dining room connecting to the kitchen through a wood-paneled butler's pantry. The 2nd level includes a spacious master suite plus 3 additional bedrooms, all with en-suite bath, and large bonus room ideally suited for an au-pair/in-law suite.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Widow Rites Ln have any available units?
59 Widow Rites Ln has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 59 Widow Rites Ln currently offering any rent specials?
59 Widow Rites Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Widow Rites Ln pet-friendly?
No, 59 Widow Rites Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middlesex County.
Does 59 Widow Rites Ln offer parking?
No, 59 Widow Rites Ln does not offer parking.
Does 59 Widow Rites Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 Widow Rites Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Widow Rites Ln have a pool?
No, 59 Widow Rites Ln does not have a pool.
Does 59 Widow Rites Ln have accessible units?
No, 59 Widow Rites Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Widow Rites Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 Widow Rites Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Widow Rites Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 Widow Rites Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
