Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed

Welcome to The Commons at Boston Road, a Corcoran apartment home community located right near I-95 and Route 3 in Billerica, MA. Each apartment at Boston Road has been designed to cater to a number of different tastes. Aside from private laundry, an all-inclusive fitness facility, seasonal swimming pool, and fabulous apartment finishes, The Commons at Boston Road leaves you just minutes from shopping, dining, nightlife and recreation activities at the nearby Burlington Mall. Beautifully appointed kitchens provide inspiration for preparing your favorite meals. Eating at home will be a delight. Enjoy a breath of fresh air or watch the sunset from your own private balcony or patio. Private washers and dryers are a must as are oversized closets. You will have both at The Commons at Boston Road. Ask about apartments fitted with a few extras like vaulted ceilings, granite counters and soaking tubs!