Pinehurst, MA
Commons at Boston Road
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Commons at Boston Road

499 Boston Rd · (978) 849-3281
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

499 Boston Rd, Pinehurst, MA 01821

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3221 · Avail. now

$2,108

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1189 sqft

Unit 1203 · Avail. Sep 2

$2,247

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1225 sqft

Unit 1303 · Avail. Sep 3

$2,247

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1225 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Commons at Boston Road.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
Welcome to The Commons at Boston Road, a Corcoran apartment home community located right near I-95 and Route 3 in Billerica, MA. Each apartment at Boston Road has been designed to cater to a number of different tastes. Aside from private laundry, an all-inclusive fitness facility, seasonal swimming pool, and fabulous apartment finishes, The Commons at Boston Road leaves you just minutes from shopping, dining, nightlife and recreation activities at the nearby Burlington Mall. Beautifully appointed kitchens provide inspiration for preparing your favorite meals. Eating at home will be a delight. Enjoy a breath of fresh air or watch the sunset from your own private balcony or patio. Private washers and dryers are a must as are oversized closets. You will have both at The Commons at Boston Road. Ask about apartments fitted with a few extras like vaulted ceilings, granite counters and soaking tubs!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $35 key fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Commons at Boston Road have any available units?
Commons at Boston Road has 5 units available starting at $2,108 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Commons at Boston Road have?
Some of Commons at Boston Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Commons at Boston Road currently offering any rent specials?
Commons at Boston Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Commons at Boston Road pet-friendly?
Yes, Commons at Boston Road is pet friendly.
Does Commons at Boston Road offer parking?
Yes, Commons at Boston Road offers parking.
Does Commons at Boston Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Commons at Boston Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Commons at Boston Road have a pool?
Yes, Commons at Boston Road has a pool.
Does Commons at Boston Road have accessible units?
Yes, Commons at Boston Road has accessible units.
Does Commons at Boston Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Commons at Boston Road has units with dishwashers.
Does Commons at Boston Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Commons at Boston Road has units with air conditioning.
