48 Hood St.

Spacious 4 bedroom available for rent in West Lynn. Large bedrooms and big kitchen w/ brand new stove and refrigerator included. Lots of natural light, freshly painted, new and refinished hardwood floors. Brand new vanity and fixtures in the bathroom. Private back porch. Walking distance to Market Basket, Walgreens, Dominos Pizza, Neptune Laundromat. Close proximity to Drewicz Elementary, Breed Middle School and Lynn Classical High School. Nearby to bus routes 455, 426. Close access to Blue line at Wonderland Station and Commuter rail at Central Square. Third floor. First month, security deposit and broker fee required. No pets. Photos and video available upon request. Available now.



Terms: One year lease