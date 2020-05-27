All apartments in Lynn
Find more places like 48 Hood St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lynn, MA
/
48 Hood St.
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:03 PM

48 Hood St.

48 Hood Street · (617) 820-2336
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lynn
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

48 Hood Street, Lynn, MA 01905
West Lynn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1431 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious 4 bedroom available for rent in West Lynn. Large bedrooms and big kitchen w/ brand new stove and refrigerator included. Lots of natural light, freshly painted, new and refinished hardwood floors. Brand new vanity and fixtures in the bathroom. Private back porch. Walking distance to Market Basket, Walgreens, Dominos Pizza, Neptune Laundromat. Close proximity to Drewicz Elementary, Breed Middle School and Lynn Classical High School. Nearby to bus routes 455, 426. Close access to Blue line at Wonderland Station and Commuter rail at Central Square. Third floor. First month, security deposit and broker fee required. Photos and video available upon request. Available now. Spacious 4 bedroom available for rent in West Lynn. Large bedrooms and big kitchen w/ brand new stove and refrigerator included. Lots of natural light, freshly painted, new and refinished hardwood floors. Brand new vanity and fixtures in the bathroom. Private back porch. Walking distance to Market Basket, Walgreens, Dominos Pizza, Neptune Laundromat. Close proximity to Drewicz Elementary, Breed Middle School and Lynn Classical High School. Nearby to bus routes 455, 426. Close access to Blue line at Wonderland Station and Commuter rail at Central Square. Third floor. First month, security deposit and broker fee required. No pets. Photos and video available upon request. Available now.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Hood St. have any available units?
48 Hood St. has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 48 Hood St. have?
Some of 48 Hood St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Hood St. currently offering any rent specials?
48 Hood St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Hood St. pet-friendly?
No, 48 Hood St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lynn.
Does 48 Hood St. offer parking?
No, 48 Hood St. does not offer parking.
Does 48 Hood St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 Hood St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Hood St. have a pool?
No, 48 Hood St. does not have a pool.
Does 48 Hood St. have accessible units?
No, 48 Hood St. does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Hood St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 48 Hood St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 48 Hood St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 Hood St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 48 Hood St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lynn 1 BedroomsLynn 2 Bedrooms
Lynn Apartments with BalconyLynn Dog Friendly Apartments
Lynn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NH
Malden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAWellesley, MA
Taunton, MAAttleboro, MADerry, NHNew Bedford, MAExeter, NHMilford, MACentral Falls, RIPortsmouth, NHPawtucket, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Babson CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity