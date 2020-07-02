All apartments in Lynn
Find more places like 300 LYNN SHORE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lynn, MA
/
300 LYNN SHORE DR
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

300 LYNN SHORE DR

300 Lynn Shore Drive · (978) 836-8277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lynn
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

300 Lynn Shore Drive, Lynn, MA 01902
Diamond District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 912 · Avail. now

$1,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
lobby
LOOK at the VIEW_Spacious 1 bedroom/living room combined (studio), separate rooms for; kitchen, a storage/pantry room & bathroom_condo is recently updated with new kitchen appliances, beautiful new ceramic tile floor,freshly painted,New heat & air conditioner unit_PRIVATE BALCONY offers AMAZING VIEWS of ocean,Swampscott,King’s Beach & Marblehead_Direct access to Bike Path & Swampscott/Nahant Beaches_Located in the Diamond District this building is professionally managed with secure/locked front door lobby, updated LAUNDRY room,2 elevators & outside parking for 1 Off Street assigned PARKING spot_Conveniently located for EASY COMMUTE to Boston,Logan Airport, Rt1 & I95_Walk to MBTA Train Station, Lynn Central Square_Approx five miles to Revere Beach Wonderland blue line T Station which features parking. Intercom allows you to screen guests & allow entrance into front door/building. Heat,hot water & A/C included_Security Video-Audio Recording/Surveillance Devices on Premises in common area

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 LYNN SHORE DR have any available units?
300 LYNN SHORE DR has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 300 LYNN SHORE DR have?
Some of 300 LYNN SHORE DR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 LYNN SHORE DR currently offering any rent specials?
300 LYNN SHORE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 LYNN SHORE DR pet-friendly?
No, 300 LYNN SHORE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lynn.
Does 300 LYNN SHORE DR offer parking?
Yes, 300 LYNN SHORE DR offers parking.
Does 300 LYNN SHORE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 LYNN SHORE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 LYNN SHORE DR have a pool?
No, 300 LYNN SHORE DR does not have a pool.
Does 300 LYNN SHORE DR have accessible units?
No, 300 LYNN SHORE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 300 LYNN SHORE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 LYNN SHORE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 LYNN SHORE DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 300 LYNN SHORE DR has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 300 LYNN SHORE DR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lynn 1 BedroomsLynn 2 Bedrooms
Lynn Accessible ApartmentsLynn Apartments with Pools
Lynn Dog Friendly ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MA
Manchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MAMarlborough, MALawrence, MAPawtucket, RIExeter, NH
Taunton, MACentral Falls, RIKittery, MEDerry, NHSomersworth, NHNew Bedford, MAMilton, MAAttleboro, MAPortsmouth, NHDover, NH

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Hult International Business SchoolBerklee College of Music
Boston College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity