300 LYNN SHORE DR

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking lobby

LOOK at the VIEW_Spacious 1 bedroom/living room combined (studio), separate rooms for; kitchen, a storage/pantry room & bathroom_condo is recently updated with new kitchen appliances, beautiful new ceramic tile floor,freshly painted,New heat & air conditioner unit_PRIVATE BALCONY offers AMAZING VIEWS of ocean,Swampscott,King’s Beach & Marblehead_Direct access to Bike Path & Swampscott/Nahant Beaches_Located in the Diamond District this building is professionally managed with secure/locked front door lobby, updated LAUNDRY room,2 elevators & outside parking for 1 Off Street assigned PARKING spot_Conveniently located for EASY COMMUTE to Boston,Logan Airport, Rt1 & I95_Walk to MBTA Train Station, Lynn Central Square_Approx five miles to Revere Beach Wonderland blue line T Station which features parking. Intercom allows you to screen guests & allow entrance into front door/building. Heat,hot water & A/C included_Security Video-Audio Recording/Surveillance Devices on Premises in common area