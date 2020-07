Amenities

STUNNING OCEAN VIEW!! Gazing at the ocean on your own private wrap-around porch. Go for a healthy stroll along the beach just a few steps from this Oceanfront 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit in the desired Lynn's historic Diamond District. Ocean views from almost every room. Hardwood floors. Natural sunlight throughout the entire unit. The Master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and plenty of closet space. In-unit washer/dryer. 1 off-street parking space. This unit offers you an easy and convenient lifestyle. Commuter's delight...Less than 1/2 mile to the bus, t miss out on this beauty! NO SMOKING of ANY KIND ALLOWED ON PREMISES inside or out.