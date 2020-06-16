All apartments in Lowell
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:45 AM

159 Moore St U2

159 Moore St · (978) 656-1022
Location

159 Moore St, Lowell, MA 01852
South Lowell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
new construction
@@@@ SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT ~~ BEST DEAL IN TOWN !!! @@@@

Superb Quality new construction in 2014.

Open floor plan, eat in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful architectural details, original woodwork, solid doors, high ceilings and large bedrooms.

* Quality 2014 new construction
* Hard wood floors
* Granite kitchen and bath
* Secure building
* 2 off street parking spaces
* Central AC
* Energy efficient new gas furnace
* In-Unit Laundry W/D
* One Year lease. 1 month security deposit
* One small pet ok with restriction.
Quiet family friendly complex with off street parking. We allow pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 Moore St U2 have any available units?
159 Moore St U2 has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lowell, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lowell Rent Report.
What amenities does 159 Moore St U2 have?
Some of 159 Moore St U2's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 159 Moore St U2 currently offering any rent specials?
159 Moore St U2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 Moore St U2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 159 Moore St U2 is pet friendly.
Does 159 Moore St U2 offer parking?
Yes, 159 Moore St U2 does offer parking.
Does 159 Moore St U2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 159 Moore St U2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 Moore St U2 have a pool?
No, 159 Moore St U2 does not have a pool.
Does 159 Moore St U2 have accessible units?
No, 159 Moore St U2 does not have accessible units.
Does 159 Moore St U2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 159 Moore St U2 does not have units with dishwashers.
