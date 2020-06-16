159 Moore St U2

Amenities

@@@@ SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT ~~ BEST DEAL IN TOWN !!! @@@@



Superb Quality new construction in 2014.



Open floor plan, eat in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful architectural details, original woodwork, solid doors, high ceilings and large bedrooms.



* Quality 2014 new construction

* Hard wood floors

* Granite kitchen and bath

* Secure building

* 2 off street parking spaces

* Central AC

* Energy efficient new gas furnace

* In-Unit Laundry W/D

* One Year lease. 1 month security deposit

* One small pet ok with restriction.

Quiet family friendly complex with off street parking. We allow pets!