Lexington, MA
90 Gleason Rd
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

90 Gleason Rd

90 Gleason Road · (617) 918-7419
Lexington
North Lexington
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Location

90 Gleason Road, Lexington, MA 02420
North Lexington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 12/01/20 Beautiful Single Family Home for rent- Lexington! - Property Id: 322765

Welcome home to the perfect blend of size and location, nestled in one of Boston's most coveted townships. This charming 4 bed 3 bath has been meticulously well maintained and thoughtfully updated. The modern touches can be seen most prominently in a fully renovated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, spacious island, 42' shaker cabinetry and granite counter tops throughout. Multiple locations are outfitted perfectly for home offices without eliminating bedrooms. Spacious mudroom/office overlooking the backyard is located off the entry to the left. Peel right into the living room and dining room which flows through on hardwood flooring into the kitchen. Single bedroom and bath on the first floor with 3 gracious bedrooms on the 2nd level along with the second bath. Back yard is extraordinary with two decks, manicured lawn and tree cover for privacy. Basement storage, laundry incl, single car garage and sizable driveway. Highly rated school districts, quick I95 and Rt 2 access.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/90-gleason-rd-lexington-ma/322765
Property Id 322765

(RLNE5970124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Gleason Rd have any available units?
90 Gleason Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lexington, MA.
What amenities does 90 Gleason Rd have?
Some of 90 Gleason Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 Gleason Rd currently offering any rent specials?
90 Gleason Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Gleason Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 90 Gleason Rd is pet friendly.
Does 90 Gleason Rd offer parking?
Yes, 90 Gleason Rd offers parking.
Does 90 Gleason Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 90 Gleason Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Gleason Rd have a pool?
No, 90 Gleason Rd does not have a pool.
Does 90 Gleason Rd have accessible units?
No, 90 Gleason Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Gleason Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 90 Gleason Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 90 Gleason Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 90 Gleason Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
