90 Gleason Rd

Beautiful Single Family Home for rent- Lexington!



Welcome home to the perfect blend of size and location, nestled in one of Boston's most coveted townships. This charming 4 bed 3 bath has been meticulously well maintained and thoughtfully updated. The modern touches can be seen most prominently in a fully renovated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, spacious island, 42' shaker cabinetry and granite counter tops throughout. Multiple locations are outfitted perfectly for home offices without eliminating bedrooms. Spacious mudroom/office overlooking the backyard is located off the entry to the left. Peel right into the living room and dining room which flows through on hardwood flooring into the kitchen. Single bedroom and bath on the first floor with 3 gracious bedrooms on the 2nd level along with the second bath. Back yard is extraordinary with two decks, manicured lawn and tree cover for privacy. Basement storage, laundry incl, single car garage and sizable driveway. Highly rated school districts, quick I95 and Rt 2 access.

