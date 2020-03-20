All apartments in Lexington
7 Wyman Rd

7 Wyman Road · (561) 220-6544
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7 Wyman Road, Lexington, MA 02420
North Lexington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
A stunning new construction oasis located squarely within the highly coveted town of Lexington. Step into a grand foyer highlighted by marble flooring with double tall ceilings accented by a stunning chandelier. Enjoy freshly laid, wood flooring wall to wall throughout the home. Head left off the foyer, you'll pass through charming pocket French doors into a spacious room perfect for a home office. Exit right off the foyer find a two part living/family room that loops into a well appointed dining space accented by marble finishes &amp; a matching chandelier. Step into a breathtaking kitchen, with chef's island, high end stainless steel appliances &amp; spacious pantry. 1st bedroom with bathroom access, dual purposed as attached en-suite &amp; a guest bath. Upstairs you'll find 4 bedrooms including a master bedroom with sprawling walk in closet &amp; luxurious bathroom with dual sinks, bath tub and walk in shower. Back deck, spacious yard, two car attached garage w/ driveway, walk up attic for storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Wyman Rd have any available units?
7 Wyman Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lexington, MA.
What amenities does 7 Wyman Rd have?
Some of 7 Wyman Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Wyman Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7 Wyman Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Wyman Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Wyman Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7 Wyman Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7 Wyman Rd does offer parking.
Does 7 Wyman Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Wyman Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Wyman Rd have a pool?
No, 7 Wyman Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7 Wyman Rd have accessible units?
No, 7 Wyman Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Wyman Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Wyman Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Wyman Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7 Wyman Rd has units with air conditioning.
