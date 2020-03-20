7 Wyman Rd

Amenities

A stunning new construction oasis located squarely within the highly coveted town of Lexington. Step into a grand foyer highlighted by marble flooring with double tall ceilings accented by a stunning chandelier. Enjoy freshly laid, wood flooring wall to wall throughout the home. Head left off the foyer, you'll pass through charming pocket French doors into a spacious room perfect for a home office. Exit right off the foyer find a two part living/family room that loops into a well appointed dining space accented by marble finishes & a matching chandelier. Step into a breathtaking kitchen, with chef's island, high end stainless steel appliances & spacious pantry. 1st bedroom with bathroom access, dual purposed as attached en-suite & a guest bath. Upstairs you'll find 4 bedrooms including a master bedroom with sprawling walk in closet & luxurious bathroom with dual sinks, bath tub and walk in shower. Back deck, spacious yard, two car attached garage w/ driveway, walk up attic for storage.