Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:26 PM

15 Apartments for rent in Haverhill, MA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Haverhill renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, pa...
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Downtown Haverhill
24 Units Available
Hamel Mill Lofts
40 Locke St, Haverhill, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,546
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1068 sqft
This community is located in a reclaimed historic building and features garage parking, media room and 24-hour gym. Units have been recently renovated and have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Located in the Haverhill community.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Downtown Haverhill
7 Units Available
The Cordovan at Haverhill Station
45 Locust St, Haverhill, MA
Studio
$1,419
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1295 sqft
Modern living in a historic building. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. In-unit laundry. Clubhouse, game room and dog park on site. Elevators. Easy access to Merrimack River.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
425 S Main St Apt 7
425 South Main Street, Haverhill, MA
Studio
$1,075
Bradford MA -- $950 FREE Heat and Hot Water - 2nd Floor Unit -- Spacious Studio with Sunny South Facing Private Deck. New Hardwood Floors in Main Living Area, Hall and Closet. Coin-Op Laundry and Off-Street Parking. No Dogs and No Smoking.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Downtown Haverhill
1 Unit Available
9 Maple Ave.
9 Maple Avenue, Haverhill, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1000 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious 1 Bedroom 1Bath in Haverhill. 1 of a kind Victorian House. Utilities paid by owner. Unit is near Restaurants, Shops, on Public transportation, Very close to the public library. This one wont last. contact me for a showing.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Downtown Haverhill
1 Unit Available
Cordovan
45 Locust Street, Haverhill, MA
Studio
$1,545
900 sqft
Spacious Loft with great views of the City. This unit has finsihed concrete floors, wood beam ceilings and a washer and dryer in the unit.

1 of 6

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
445 S Main St Apt 10
445 S Main St, Haverhill, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
600 sqft
Bradford All Utilities Included. Sunny Unit Spacious Top Floor 1 Bedroom and 1 Bath. Hardwood Floors in Kitchen, Living Room and Bedroom. Coin-Op Laundry and Off-Street Parking. NO Dogs and NO Smoking.
Results within 5 miles of Haverhill

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Colonial Heights
1 Unit Available
1 Hawthorne Way
1 Hawthorne Way, Essex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1271 sqft
A nice apartment located on the Andover/Lawrence Line. We have other apartments throughout the region. Let us know if you are looking for an apartment in Lawrence, Andover and Tewksbury. Terms: One year lease

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
1250 Osgood
1250 Osgood Street, Essex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
795 sqft
Introducing North Andover's NEWEST luxury community featuring one and two bedroom apartment homes! Each home features quartz counter tops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and LOTS of light! Call or TEXT Bradford Brady of Doherty

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
75 Davis
75 Davis Street, Essex County, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2400 sqft
North Andover - 4 bedroom/1.5 bath townhouse style home in sought after library area. This unique home is in single family neighborhood situated on a 1 acre lot.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
350 Greene Street
350 Greene Street, Essex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1254 sqft
FURNISHED RENTAL! Top floor unit at Riverbend Crossing - 55+ complex, with beautiful views! One floor living with 2 bedrooms (large master suite), 2 full baths, 9' ceilings and closets galore! Kitchen has top of the line cherry cabinets with

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
5 Fernview Avenue
5 Fernview Avenue, Essex County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
850 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in North Andover. Amenities included: balcony, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building. Utilities included: heat.
Results within 10 miles of Haverhill
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
24 Units Available
The Point at Merrimack River
30 Shattuck Road, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,273
1463 sqft
Conveniently located near I-93. Pet-friendly building with 248 units. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens, water-efficient washers,dryers and spacious storage. On-site patio with fireplace, dog park, courtyard, fitness center and private media room.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Amesbury
1 Unit Available
19 Maple St. #11
19 Maple Street, Amesbury Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
594 sqft
19 Maple St. #11 Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom Condo, 1st Floor Unit on Maple St.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
1 Woodview Way
1 Woodview Way, Essex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,942
754 sqft
Introducing Andovers' newest luxury apartment homes! Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring upgraded kitchens, large walk-in closets, and side by side washer and dryer.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
2 Harvest
2 Harvest Drive, Essex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
First floor open concept 1 bedroom available immediately! This one bedroom features a large open kitchen with granite counters, a breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances.
City Guide for Haverhill, MA

Howdy, pilgrims, and welcome to your virtual Haverhill, Massachusetts apartment finding nerve center. Situated on the banks of the Merrimack River less than 30 miles north of Boston, Haverhill is one of New England’s oldest and most historic cities and is a truly unique place to call home. Interested in joining the 63,000-plus peeps currently residing in the city? Then stick with us, because a Haverhill apartment with your name on it is just a few simple clicks away…

First, though, let's take a moment to give you a sneak peek into what life's really like in the "Land of the Winding River".

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Haverhill, MA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Haverhill renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

