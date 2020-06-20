All apartments in Franklin
Find more places like 69 Milliken Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Franklin, MA
/
69 Milliken Ave
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:47 AM

69 Milliken Ave

69 Milliken Avenue · (508) 520-9696
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Franklin
See all
Downtown Franklin
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

69 Milliken Avenue, Franklin, MA 02038
Downtown Franklin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 8A · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 626 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Bright, upgraded one bedroom unit available in professionally maintained complex. Located in Downtown Franklin, short commute to Commuter Rail to Boston. Very well maintained unit includes a fully applianced kitchen, hardwood and tile flooring throughout, and remodeled tile bathroom. 2-zoned electric baseboard heat with programmable thermostat. Coin-op laundry in the building. No pets per condo association. Non-smoking unit. Easy access to Downtown Restaurants, Grocery Shopping, and the commuter rail. Tenant pays for Electricity and Cable/Internet. All applications require good credit, proof of income and employment. Due to Covid-19, no showings will happen until after June 26th. Please take time to review the photos and virtual tour online. To Apply go to - https://apply.link/3gLpwFV

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69 Milliken Ave have any available units?
69 Milliken Ave has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 69 Milliken Ave have?
Some of 69 Milliken Ave's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 69 Milliken Ave currently offering any rent specials?
69 Milliken Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 Milliken Ave pet-friendly?
No, 69 Milliken Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin.
Does 69 Milliken Ave offer parking?
No, 69 Milliken Ave does not offer parking.
Does 69 Milliken Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 69 Milliken Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 Milliken Ave have a pool?
No, 69 Milliken Ave does not have a pool.
Does 69 Milliken Ave have accessible units?
No, 69 Milliken Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 69 Milliken Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 69 Milliken Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 69 Milliken Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 69 Milliken Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 69 Milliken Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Glen Meadow
43 Glen Meadow Rd
Franklin, MA 02038
Station 117 Apartments
117 Dean Ave
Franklin, MA 02038
Union Place
10 Independence Way
Franklin, MA 02038
The Westerly
50 Woodview Way
Franklin, MA 01748
Franklin Commons Apartments
8 Gatehouse Ln
Franklin, MA 02038

Similar Pages

Franklin 1 BedroomsFranklin 2 Bedrooms
Franklin Apartments with ParkingFranklin Dog Friendly Apartments
Franklin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MANeedham, MAChelsea, MAWilmington, MAEverett, MASalem, MAMelrose, MA
Cranston, RIDanvers, MADedham, MARandolph, MASaugus, MAWakefield, MAMethuen Town, MAEast Providence, RIHudson, MAAndover, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Franklin

Apartments Near Colleges

Dean CollegeRhode Island College
Providence CollegeBecker College
Hult International Business School
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity