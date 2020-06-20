69 Milliken Ave

Amenities

Bright, upgraded one bedroom unit available in professionally maintained complex. Located in Downtown Franklin, short commute to Commuter Rail to Boston. Very well maintained unit includes a fully applianced kitchen, hardwood and tile flooring throughout, and remodeled tile bathroom. 2-zoned electric baseboard heat with programmable thermostat. Coin-op laundry in the building. No pets per condo association. Non-smoking unit. Easy access to Downtown Restaurants, Grocery Shopping, and the commuter rail. Tenant pays for Electricity and Cable/Internet. All applications require good credit, proof of income and employment. Due to Covid-19, no showings will happen until after June 26th. Please take time to review the photos and virtual tour online. To Apply go to - https://apply.link/3gLpwFV