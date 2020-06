Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Excellent commuter location in downtown area. Bright, clean and spacious first floor apartment with W/D hookup in kitchen. Gas heat, FHA, Central A/C, replacement windows, hardwood throughout. Basement storage available. Welcoming outdoor porch and plenty of parking. No pets allowed. Non-smokers only. Must have good employment and income verification and excellent credit. References are required. Two car parking. Apply Online at https://apply.link/2Xdr04q