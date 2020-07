Amenities

Desirable location just off the center of town, conveniently located near shopping and highway access. Remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with hardwoods floors new kitchen, new bath and newer windows. Gas heat, gas cooking and off street parking. Applicants to provide credit report. Rent includes water, snow plowing and landscaping. No pets No smoking. Group showings only by appointment.