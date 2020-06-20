All apartments in Fall River
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

434 Linden Street, Apt. #2

434 Linden Street · (774) 357-0832
Location

434 Linden Street, Fall River, MA 02720
Bank Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
LOTS OF SHOWINGS AVAILABLE EVERY DAY!!! CLICK FOR INFO!!! First floor, 3 Bedroom, 2 full bathrooms. Hardwood floors, storage in basement, 2 off-street parking spots, washer/dryer, dishwasher, balcony, plenty of closet space. Professionally managed property.
NO APPLICATION FEES - $1500/ monthly. Owner Requires First and Last month's rents to move in - $3000 – no pets and no smoking inside the unit or common areas.
PLEASE DO NOT CALL! Everything is handled by us online.
Any False or Fraudulent information will result in automatic disqualification.
Please do not call:
The Entire Application Process is ONLINE.
All Showings are Scheduled ONLINE.
List of Required Supporting Documentation:
***Please have the below information ready when you apply online. You can scan (or snap a picture) and upload all of the required docs right into the application website. We will only consider income from sources that are independently verifiable. We also check all references. Supporting documentation will be required.
Valid government issued identification
Sufficient amount of pay stubs needed to establish an average monthly income
If self-employed, sufficient documentation to establish an average monthly income
This may include:
Tax returns
Receipts
Bank account statements
Documentation to support the stated amount of any additional income received
Current and Prior Landlord and Employer Contact Information
Any additional documentation that you feel is necessary to verify information you provide in the application. The more, the better.
Fee Disclosure:
There is NO fee paid by the Tenant directly to the Broker or Landlord. The Landlord pays all rental fees to the Broker to include the cost of the tenant’s credit report. We may pull a “hard” credit report (meaning a credit report that generates a FICO Score) that could impact your credit score.
Lead Paint Disclosure (Unless otherwise noted):
*Owner/Lessor has no knowledge of lead-based paint and/or lead-based paint hazards in the housing.
*Owner/Lessor has no reports or records pertaining to lead-based paint and/or lead-based paint hazards in the housing.
Other Disclosures:
This apartment is advertised by a real estate broker who is the property manager for the landlord.
The real estate broker is David M Ferreira of Fortified Realty Group Fall River, MA.
Any of the Property Owners or Agents/Employees of the Broker may show the apartment instead of the Broker.
All tenant screening to be handled by the Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

