All apartments in Fall River
Find more places like 219 Purchase Street, 1F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fall River, MA
/
219 Purchase Street, 1F
Last updated July 1 2020 at 6:24 PM

219 Purchase Street, 1F

219 Purchase St · (774) 357-0832
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fall River
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

219 Purchase St, Fall River, MA 02720
Lower Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
LOTS OF SHOWINGS AVAILABLE!!! CLICK FOR INFO!!! First floor, HUGE 1BR apartment in the newly revitalized Downtown Fall River, hardwood floors, giant bedroom, high ceilings, lots of historical charm and character – check out that fireplace.
Located a couple of blocks from Tequila Lime, Pink Bean, Dunny’s Saloon, City Hall, The Post Office and so much more…
NO APPLICATION FEES - 1 BR Apartment, no off street parking. Owner Requires First and Last month's rents to move in - $1600 - no pets and no smokers. PLEASE DO NOT CALL! Everything is handled by us online.
Any False or Fraudulent information will result in automatic disqualification.

Please do not call:
The Entire Application Process is ONLINE.
All Showings are Scheduled ONLINE.

List of Required Supporting Documentation:
***Please have the below information ready when you apply online. You can scan (or snap a picture) and upload all of the required docs right into the application website. We will only consider income from sources that are independently verifiable. We also check all references. Supporting documentation will be required.
Valid government issued identification
Sufficient amount of pay stubs needed to establish an average monthly income
If self-employed, sufficient documentation to establish an average monthly income
This may include:
Tax returns
Receipts
Bank account statements
Documentation to support the stated amount of any additional income received
Current and Prior Landlord and Employer Contact Information
Any additional documentation that you feel is necessary to verify information you provide in the application. The more, the better.
Fee Disclosure:
There is NO fee paid by the Tenant directly to the Broker or Landlord. The Landlord pays all rental fees to the Broker to include the cost of the tenant’s credit report. We may pull a “hard” credit report (meaning a credit report that generates a FICO Score) that could impact your credit score.
Lead Paint Disclosure (Unless otherwise noted):
*Owner/Lessor has no knowledge of lead-based paint and/or lead-based paint hazards in the housing.
*Owner/Lessor has no reports or records pertaining to lead-based paint and/or lead-based paint hazards in the housing.
Other Disclosures:
This apartment is advertised by a real estate broker who is the property manager for the landlord.
The real estate broker is David M Ferreira of Fortified Realty Group Fall River, MA.
Any of the Property Owners or Agents/Employees of the Broker may show the apartment instead of the Broker.
All tenant screening to be handled by the Broker.
Final decision rests with the landlord.
The apartment may no longer be available by the time you see the ad.
Please Allow 2-3 Business Days To Process Applications.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Purchase Street, 1F have any available units?
219 Purchase Street, 1F has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fall River, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fall River Rent Report.
Is 219 Purchase Street, 1F currently offering any rent specials?
219 Purchase Street, 1F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Purchase Street, 1F pet-friendly?
No, 219 Purchase Street, 1F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fall River.
Does 219 Purchase Street, 1F offer parking?
Yes, 219 Purchase Street, 1F offers parking.
Does 219 Purchase Street, 1F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 Purchase Street, 1F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Purchase Street, 1F have a pool?
No, 219 Purchase Street, 1F does not have a pool.
Does 219 Purchase Street, 1F have accessible units?
No, 219 Purchase Street, 1F does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Purchase Street, 1F have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 Purchase Street, 1F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 219 Purchase Street, 1F have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 Purchase Street, 1F does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 219 Purchase Street, 1F?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Royal Crest Estates
37 Courtney St
Fall River, MA 02720

Similar Pages

Fall River 2 BedroomsFall River Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Fall River Apartments with ParkingFall River Dog Friendly Apartments
Fall River Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAMalden, MA
Revere, MAWeymouth Town, MANewton, MAMarlborough, MAArlington, MANorwood, MAFranklin, MALexington, MABurlington, MANeedham, MAChelsea, MA
Everett, MASalem, MAMelrose, MACranston, RIDedham, MARandolph, MASaugus, MAWakefield, MAEast Providence, RIHudson, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Bristol Community CollegeRhode Island College
Providence CollegeBecker College
Hult International Business School
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity