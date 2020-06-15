Amenities

43 Charlton Street Apt #B-205, Everett, MA 02149 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Moira Vittengl, Coldwell Banker, (617) 501-6491. Available from: 06/13/2020. No pets allowed. Sun filled brick and beam loft located in the former home of the Charleston Chew Candy Factory. Fully renovated in 2006 this elevator building has a perfect blend of factory detail and modern amenities. Enter into the open kitchen and living space with custom cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The living room is streaming with natural light from the Juliet balcony. The master bedroom has a spacious walk in closet and oversized windows. The jack and jill bathroom offers in unit laundry as well. The large second bedroom has ample storage and french doors leading out into the open living space. This home comes with one deeded parking space. Situated close to the new casino, Sullivan Square & Wellington Orange Line, Rt 93, exciting shops and restaurants of Assembly Row and moments from downtown Boston, this home is ideal for all life styles. [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3588239 ]