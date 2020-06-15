All apartments in Everett
43 Charlton Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

43 Charlton Street

43 Charlton Street · (617) 501-6491
Location

43 Charlton Street, Everett, MA 02149
Lower Mystic Basin

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit B-205 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 269 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
43 Charlton Street Apt #B-205, Everett, MA 02149 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Moira Vittengl, Coldwell Banker, (617) 501-6491. Available from: 06/13/2020. No pets allowed. Sun filled brick and beam loft located in the former home of the Charleston Chew Candy Factory. Fully renovated in 2006 this elevator building has a perfect blend of factory detail and modern amenities. Enter into the open kitchen and living space with custom cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The living room is streaming with natural light from the Juliet balcony. The master bedroom has a spacious walk in closet and oversized windows. The jack and jill bathroom offers in unit laundry as well. The large second bedroom has ample storage and french doors leading out into the open living space. This home comes with one deeded parking space. Situated close to the new casino, Sullivan Square & Wellington Orange Line, Rt 93, exciting shops and restaurants of Assembly Row and moments from downtown Boston, this home is ideal for all life styles. [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3588239 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Charlton Street have any available units?
43 Charlton Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 43 Charlton Street have?
Some of 43 Charlton Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Charlton Street currently offering any rent specials?
43 Charlton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Charlton Street pet-friendly?
No, 43 Charlton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 43 Charlton Street offer parking?
Yes, 43 Charlton Street does offer parking.
Does 43 Charlton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 Charlton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Charlton Street have a pool?
No, 43 Charlton Street does not have a pool.
Does 43 Charlton Street have accessible units?
No, 43 Charlton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Charlton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 Charlton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Charlton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 Charlton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
