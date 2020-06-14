224 Apartments for rent in Chelsea, MA with gym

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Chelsea renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:17am
Broadway
8 Units Available
One Webster Apartments
1 Webster Ave, Chelsea, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,359
926 sqft
Provides easy access to commuting routes, such as I-93 and Route 1. One- and two-bedroom apartments with oversized windows, gourmet-style kitchens and carpeted bedrooms. Laundry, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center located on-site.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Admirals Hill
9 Units Available
Axis Admiral's Hill
325 Commandants Way, Chelsea, MA
Studio
$1,805
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1250 sqft
Luxurious apartment homes with designer amenities. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gas fireplaces, and oversized bathrooms with soaking tubs. Easy access to public transit. Covered parking available.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Soldiers Home
19 Units Available
Parkside Commons
100 Stockton St, Chelsea, MA
Studio
$1,602
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,747
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,147
1002 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have oversized floor plans. Fully-equipped kitchens feature efficient appliances. The complex has a pool and a recently renovated fitness center. Located by Paul A. Dever Park.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Addison-Orange
1 Unit Available
84 Spruce
84 Spruce Street, Chelsea, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,154
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
Results within 1 mile of Chelsea
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
14 Units Available
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,499
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,322
1367 sqft
Waterfront apartments, studio to three-bedroom, close to Tobin Memorial Bridge. Great options for commuters, as residents have access to a discounted water taxi, shuttle to Government Center, and MBTA just steps away.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Lower Mystic Basin
56 Units Available
The Pioneer
1760 Revere Beach Parkway, Everett, MA
Studio
$2,130
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,224
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,906
1099 sqft
Every adventurer needs a home base to rest, relax, and refuel-welcome to yours. Spacious open-concept homes invite small gatherings, while private balconies* offer a quiet place to soak in the Boston skyline.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Lower Mystic Basin
23 Units Available
The Batch Yard
25 Charlton St, Everett, MA
Studio
$2,007
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,258
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,816
1089 sqft
Upscale studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just five minutes to downtown Boston and ten minutes to North Station. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, Nest thermostats, patio/balcony. Pool, rooftop deck with grilling.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
39 Units Available
Boston East
126 Border Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,251
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,427
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,493
1042 sqft
Wireless entry using smartphones, free Wi-Fi in common areas and storage including refrigeration. Walk to the Blue Line Maverick T stop and the water Taxi. Air-conditioned units with contemporary kitchens.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
33 Units Available
The Eddy
10 New St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,300
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,600
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
846 sqft
Modern homes with views of the Boston skyline. Bike storage and parking available. Tenants get access to a pool, fire pit and gym. Easy access to Logan International Airport. Near Lo Presti Park.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Eagle Hill
1 Unit Available
27 Condor St.
27 Condor Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,550
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Price reflects 1/2 Month Free Special Terms: One year lease

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
1 Unit Available
30 Polk St.
30 Polk Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
816 sqft
PET FRIENDLY Brand New construction! Sleek, new, modern living in Charlestown, the heart of one of Boston's most desirable neighborhoods! Located only minutes from local attractions such as Bunker Hill Monument, the Gas Light District, City Square &

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
1 Unit Available
24 Baxter Rd.
24 Baxter Road, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,995
734 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Medford Street - The Neck
1 Unit Available
74 Sullivan St.
74 Sullivan Street, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,606
720 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Lower Mystic Basin
1 Unit Available
25 Charlton St.
25 Charlton Street, Everett, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,105
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEDROOM TYPES & MONTHLY RATES: Studio: (510-541 sq. ft) $1700-$1975 Open 1 Bed, 1 Bath: (557-692 sq. ft) $1700-$2105 1 Bed, 1 Bath: (693-928 sq. ft) $2100-$2455 1 Bed, 1 Bath plus Den: (810-894 sq. ft) $2415-$2710 2 Bed, 2 Bath: (935-1144 sq.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
1 Unit Available
42 8th St.
42 Eighth Street, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,550
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This your opportunity to live in a full service building right in Charlestown's Navy Yard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
1 Unit Available
124 Border St 518
124 Border Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,230
972 sqft
East Boston 2 bed loft apt. ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 264774 ~NO FEE~ *Get 1 month free on 13 month lease or 2 months free on 14 month lease. RENT SHOWN IS NET EFFECTIVE RATE WITH 1 MONTH FREE ON 13 MONTH LEASE.
Results within 5 miles of Chelsea
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
Medford Street - The Neck
6 Units Available
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,441
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,677
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,208
943 sqft
Apartments offer a location that is close to great universities. They are pet-friendly, offer 24 hour maintenance and a courtyard. Other amenities include controlled access entry, air conditioning and covered garage parking.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 07:03am
Crescent Beach
12 Units Available
Ocean 650
650 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,737
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,027
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,191
1073 sqft
Shoreside living with 3.5 miles of beachfront. Just 10 minutes from Logan Airport, these apartments offer amenities including ocean views, bike storage, a fitness center, and more.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
Oakland Vale
15 Units Available
The Residences at Stevens Pond
1 Founders Way, Saugus, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
1016 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently situated just minutes from US-1, I-95 and I-93 for easy commuting. Luxury units feature laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community has pool, playground, gym, parking, fire pit and more.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:58am
Wellington
17 Units Available
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,105
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,223
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:55am
Wellington
11 Units Available
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,189
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,260
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,193
1187 sqft
Contemporary apartments with views of the Mystic River and Boston skyline. Homes feature fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, pool and clubhouse. Near Tufts University.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
East Cambridge
20 Units Available
Zinc
22 Water St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,139
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,678
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,052
1232 sqft
Situated between Twin City Plaza and Bunker Hill Mall, this community provides residents with relaxing amenities such as a garden terrace with fireplace, club room lounge and pet spa. Units feature quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 06:13am
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
13 Units Available
The Washingtons
102 Washington St, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's numerous amenities include a trash valet, gym, fire pit and garage parking. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Oakdale Park and the Melrose Family YMCS are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:13am
Wellington
14 Units Available
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,365
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1055 sqft
Homes feature granite counters and extra storage. Community includes a clubhouse and pool. Jog along the nearby Mystic River. Close to I-93, Route 2, I-9, and the Orange Line, making your commute a breeze.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Chelsea, MA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Chelsea renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

