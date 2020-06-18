24 Banks St

Amenities
Condition: Like Brand New; Renovated
Monthly Rent: $1,600 (Gas & Electric Not Included)
Availability
- Available Today
Deposits
- First Month's Rent/ $1,600
- Security Deposit/ $1,600
- Brokers Fee/ $800
- Background Check & Credit Report Fee/ $55
Specifications
Level
- 2nd Floor
Type of Heating
- Central Air (Gas Heating + AC)
Appliances That Comes With Apartment
- Gas Stove
- Refrigerator
Pros & Cons
Pros
- 0.5 Miles Away From Montello Commuter Rail Station (Walking Distance)
- There's a 230 Bus That Goes from Quincy Center to Montello Commuter Rail Station
- 1.4 Miles Away From Brockton MBTA Commuter Rail Station (Walking Distance)
- 0.1 Miles from Bat Bus Stop (Walking Distance)
- Stop & Shop, CVS, Wal-Mart etc. Are All Within a 2 Mile Radius
Cons
- Very Quiet Neighborhood
CONTACT INFO
Showings are made by appointments only. If you are interested, please give us a call at (617) 444-9835.
Please do not block your number; We will not answer your phone call if you do, thanks.