All apartments in Brockton
Find more places like 24 Banks St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brockton, MA
/
24 Banks St
Last updated May 23 2020 at 7:21 AM

24 Banks St

24 Banks Street · (617) 444-9835
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brockton
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

24 Banks Street, Brockton, MA 02302
Montello

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 867 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Condition: Like Brand New; Renovated
Monthly Rent: $1,600 (Gas & Electric Not Included)

Availability
- Available Today

Deposits
- First Month's Rent/ $1,600
- Security Deposit/ $1,600
- Brokers Fee/ $800
- Background Check & Credit Report Fee/ $55

Specifications

Level
- 2nd Floor

Type of Heating
- Central Air (Gas Heating + AC)

Appliances That Comes With Apartment
- Gas Stove
- Refrigerator

Pros & Cons

Pros
- 0.5 Miles Away From Montello Commuter Rail Station (Walking Distance)
- There's a 230 Bus That Goes from Quincy Center to Montello Commuter Rail Station
- 1.4 Miles Away From Brockton MBTA Commuter Rail Station (Walking Distance)
- 0.1 Miles from Bat Bus Stop (Walking Distance)
- Stop & Shop, CVS, Wal-Mart etc. Are All Within a 2 Mile Radius

Cons
- Very Quiet Neighborhood

CONTACT INFO
Showings are made by appointments only. If you are interested, please give us a call at (617) 444-9835.

Please do not block your number; We will not answer your phone call if you do, thanks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Banks St have any available units?
24 Banks St has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24 Banks St have?
Some of 24 Banks St's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Banks St currently offering any rent specials?
24 Banks St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Banks St pet-friendly?
No, 24 Banks St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brockton.
Does 24 Banks St offer parking?
No, 24 Banks St does not offer parking.
Does 24 Banks St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Banks St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Banks St have a pool?
No, 24 Banks St does not have a pool.
Does 24 Banks St have accessible units?
No, 24 Banks St does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Banks St have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Banks St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Banks St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24 Banks St has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 24 Banks St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ames Shovel Works Apartments
50 Main St
Brockton, MA 02356
Westside Colonial
10 Westland St
Brockton, MA 02301
Avalon Easton
60 Robert Dr
Brockton, MA 02375

Similar Pages

Brockton 2 BedroomsBrockton Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brockton Apartments with ParkingBrockton Apartments with Pool
Brockton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RILawrence, MAPeabody, MA
Lexington, MANorwood, MABurlington, MAFranklin, MANeedham, MAChelsea, MAWilmington, MAEverett, MASalem, MAMelrose, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity