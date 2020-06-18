24 Banks St

Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning range refrigerator

Condition: Like Brand New; Renovated

Monthly Rent: $1,600 (Gas & Electric Not Included)



Availability

- Available Today



Deposits

- First Month's Rent/ $1,600

- Security Deposit/ $1,600

- Brokers Fee/ $800

- Background Check & Credit Report Fee/ $55



Specifications



Level

- 2nd Floor



Type of Heating

- Central Air (Gas Heating + AC)



Appliances That Comes With Apartment

- Gas Stove

- Refrigerator



Pros & Cons



Pros

- 0.5 Miles Away From Montello Commuter Rail Station (Walking Distance)

- There's a 230 Bus That Goes from Quincy Center to Montello Commuter Rail Station

- 1.4 Miles Away From Brockton MBTA Commuter Rail Station (Walking Distance)

- 0.1 Miles from Bat Bus Stop (Walking Distance)

- Stop & Shop, CVS, Wal-Mart etc. Are All Within a 2 Mile Radius



Cons

- Very Quiet Neighborhood



CONTACT INFO

Showings are made by appointments only. If you are interested, please give us a call at (617) 444-9835.



Please do not block your number; We will not answer your phone call if you do, thanks.