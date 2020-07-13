/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:42 AM
68 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Brockton, MA
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
10 Units Available
Avalon Easton
60 Robert Dr, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,955
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1334 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished units with spacious walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Close to Route 123.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Ames Shovel Works Apartments
50 Main St, Brockton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
858 sqft
Landscaped apartment community situated on a former industrial complex near Picker Field. Apartments feature high ceilings, modern kitchens and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy access to a lounge, courtyard and picnic area. Covered car parking available.
Results within 1 mile of Brockton
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
Montello
Claremont
500 North Quincy Street, Abington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1000 sqft
www.b7properties.net/the-claremont.
Results within 5 miles of Brockton
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
9 Units Available
Canton Woods
1 Windsor Woods Ln, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1096 sqft
Right near shopping, dining and New England Sinai Hospital, yet nestled in the natural wonder of the Canton Conservation area with views of the Blue Hills Reservation.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
16 Units Available
Halstead Abington
12 Forsyth Dr, Abington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1244 sqft
Luxury apartments with sophisticated amenities, including indoor pool, fitness center, stainless steel appliances and black granite countertops. Designer flooring options include carpet, ceramic tile and hardwood.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
8 Units Available
The Point at Stoughton
3101 Stagecoach Road, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,672
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
1025 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a quiet neighborhood, a quick 30-minute commute to downtown Boston. Manicured courtyards, an outdoor summer kitchen and a dog park available to all residents.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
29 Units Available
South Weymouth
The Mastlight
10 Patriot Parkway, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,779
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,952
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1207 sqft
Contemporary residential community surrounded by acres of greenery yet convenient to all of Greater Boston. Units with multiple floor plans and expansive views of Union Point.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
11 Units Available
South Braintree
Liberty Park
1 Matthew Ln, Braintree Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1245 sqft
This recently renovated property is close to Boston and Cape Cod. Private shuttle goes to Braintree T Station. There's a 24-hour gym, pool and dog park on-site. Units feature fireplace and balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
South Weymouth
The Commons at Southfield Highlands
200 Trotter Rd, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,572
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,039
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,312
1147 sqft
Large eco-friendly apartments in the Southfield Highlands neighborhood of Weymouth Town, shouting distance from the ocean. Units have custom closet organizers, extra storage and private washers and dryers. Cafe, club room and game room.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
14 Units Available
North Randolph
Rosemont Square Apartments
2 Chestnut W, Randolph, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
1057 sqft
Luxury community has units with W/D hookup, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Residents can also enjoy communal pool, BBQ grill, gym. The community is situated just 15 miles south of Boston and steps from shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 9 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
Quail Run Apartments
12 Buckley Rd, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to MBTA rail station, IKEA, and local schools. Units have designer kitchens, full-size washer and dryer, and berber-style carpeting. Community offers a fitness center, clubhouse, and business center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
1 Unit Available
North Randolph
North Stoughton Village
27 Page Ter, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located, this community offers thoughtfully designed one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom homes.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
South Weymouth
30 Patriot Pkwy Unit 27
30 Patriot Pkwy, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO BROKER FEE! NO UNDERGRADS! PARKING: 1 Space FREE, 2nd Space $15/Month, Covered Parking $85/Month UTILITIES: $100 - $150/MONTH CAT FEE: $30/MONTH DOG FEE: $50/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS) Building Amenities Fitness room with
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16 Abington Ave. 1R
16 Abington Ave, Holbrook, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
Unit 1R Available 08/15/20 1 Bed in Holbrook w/Heat, CW, HW, Sewer and trash - Property Id: 197602 Thank you for your interest in the property located on Abington Ave. Holbrook with a 8/15/20 move-in date.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
322 Broad St
322 Broad Street, Plymouth County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1040 sqft
*NO BROKER FEE* Tenants pay for gas, all other UTILITIES INCLUDED. Come check out this 3 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment conveniently located just steps away from all of Bridgewater Center's best shops and amenities.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
25 Halliden St
25 Halliden Street, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1560 sqft
Spacious 4 BD 1 Bath Single Family Home in Downtown Stoughton - You cannot miss with this 4 Bedroom 1 Bath single family home that is partially furnished.
Results within 10 miles of Brockton
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
18 Units Available
Quincy Center
The Amelia
10 Faxon Ave, Quincy, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,272
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,608
1112 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance from Red Line and Quincy High School. Upscale features include fireplace and kitchens with granite and stainless steel. Community features concierge, clubhouse and dog park.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
9 Units Available
South Quincy
Highlands at Faxon Woods
2001 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1045 sqft
Enjoy life's simple pleasures at The Highlands at Faxon Woods. Our premier apartment community offers unlimited amenities and superior service in a world class atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
19 Units Available
South Weymouth
Avana Weymouth
190 Mediterranean Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,529
364 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,926
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,163
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments available in Weymouth Town with easy access to downtown Boston. On-site amenities include a heated, indoor pool, tennis court, sauna and gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets, private patios, fireplaces and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
15 Units Available
South Quincy
Alister Quincy
500 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,886
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,504
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,171
1240 sqft
Modern apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Bocce court, pool and conference room on premises. Management accepts e-payments to make paying your rent even simpler!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
44 Units Available
The Cove Hingham
350 Beal Street, Hingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,355
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,320
1601 sqft
Enjoy a coastal lifestyle in Hingham, in the heart of the coveted South Shore. You’ll be just steps from The Hingham Shipyard’s wide array of shopping, dining and entertainment, and the scenic riverfront 484 acre Bare Cove Park.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
13 Units Available
Quincy Center
West of Chestnut
21 Chestnut St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,924
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,064
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,736
1037 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Quincy Center has easy access to Route 3A, Burgin Pkwy and McGrath Hwy. Amenities include a gym, dog park, bike storage and courtyard. Apartments feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors and private laundry.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Mansfield Meadows
9 Bonney Ln, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
750 sqft
This pet-friendly community has a clubhouse, gym and pool on site. Units have stainless steel appliances and have been recently renovated. The shopping and dining along Route 106 are just seconds away.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
15 Units Available
South Norwood
Norwood Gardens
105 Hampden Dr, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1300 sqft
Excellent location for commuters close to I-95 and I-495. Luxurious units have custom accent walls, chandeliers, and free heat and hot water. Community offers pool tennis, and picnic area.
Similar Pages
Brockton 2 BedroomsBrockton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBrockton 3 BedroomsBrockton Accessible ApartmentsBrockton Apartments with Balcony
Brockton Apartments with GarageBrockton Apartments with GymBrockton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrockton Apartments with ParkingBrockton Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RILawrence, MAPeabody, MA