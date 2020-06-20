167 Middle St

Amenities

Sunny and spacious Braintree 2 Bed 1 Bath plus bonus room, hardwood floor throughout, plenty of parking, private balcony, beautiful large backyard with build in fire pit and laundry in the building! This home has easy access to I93, 1.3 mile away from the train station, laundry in the unit. This unit is on the first floor in a two family home, lots of windows and plenty of space. Currently this home is being used as a 3 bedroom, the large two bedrooms are equal size by the living room. Modern large eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Updated bathroom with double shower heads and full size tub. By the kitchen, it leads to the bonus room where it leads to the private balcony overlooking the gorgeous backyard with build in fire pit. Landlord requires first month and security to move in. Tenants pay broker fee. Landlord willing to negotiate on rent if tenants are willing to take care of lawn and snow removal.