Braintree Town, MA
167 Middle St
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:59 AM

167 Middle St

167 Middle Street · No Longer Available
Location

167 Middle Street, Braintree Town, MA 02184
East Braintree

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
Sunny and spacious Braintree 2 Bed 1 Bath plus bonus room, hardwood floor throughout, plenty of parking, private balcony, beautiful large backyard with build in fire pit and laundry in the building! This home has easy access to I93, 1.3 mile away from the train station, laundry in the unit. This unit is on the first floor in a two family home, lots of windows and plenty of space. Currently this home is being used as a 3 bedroom, the large two bedrooms are equal size by the living room. Modern large eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Updated bathroom with double shower heads and full size tub. By the kitchen, it leads to the bonus room where it leads to the private balcony overlooking the gorgeous backyard with build in fire pit. Landlord requires first month and security to move in. Tenants pay broker fee. Landlord willing to negotiate on rent if tenants are willing to take care of lawn and snow removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 167 Middle St have any available units?
167 Middle St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Braintree Town, MA.
What amenities does 167 Middle St have?
Some of 167 Middle St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 167 Middle St currently offering any rent specials?
167 Middle St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 167 Middle St pet-friendly?
No, 167 Middle St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Braintree Town.
Does 167 Middle St offer parking?
Yes, 167 Middle St does offer parking.
Does 167 Middle St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 167 Middle St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 167 Middle St have a pool?
No, 167 Middle St does not have a pool.
Does 167 Middle St have accessible units?
No, 167 Middle St does not have accessible units.
Does 167 Middle St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 167 Middle St has units with dishwashers.
Does 167 Middle St have units with air conditioning?
No, 167 Middle St does not have units with air conditioning.
