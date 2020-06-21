All apartments in Beverly
5 Mason Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

5 Mason Street

5 Mason Street · (978) 273-7627
Location

5 Mason Street, Beverly, MA 01915

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This large 3 bedroom apartment with lots of storage & bonus room, + den is available now. Large eat-in kitchen with gas cooking, loads of cabinets, disposal, dishwasher and fridge. Extra large living room with Bay window and lovely beamed ceilings. Close to Cummings Center, easy access to shopping, train, town and highways. Large shared backyard and parking included. The detail in this apratment is beautful and pride of ownership shows. Easy to show. No pets, no smoking in unit and no exceptions. References and credit/CORI check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Mason Street have any available units?
5 Mason Street has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 Mason Street have?
Some of 5 Mason Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Mason Street currently offering any rent specials?
5 Mason Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Mason Street pet-friendly?
No, 5 Mason Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly.
Does 5 Mason Street offer parking?
Yes, 5 Mason Street does offer parking.
Does 5 Mason Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Mason Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Mason Street have a pool?
No, 5 Mason Street does not have a pool.
Does 5 Mason Street have accessible units?
No, 5 Mason Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Mason Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Mason Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Mason Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Mason Street does not have units with air conditioning.
