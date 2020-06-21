5 Mason Street

Amenities

This large 3 bedroom apartment with lots of storage & bonus room, + den is available now. Large eat-in kitchen with gas cooking, loads of cabinets, disposal, dishwasher and fridge. Extra large living room with Bay window and lovely beamed ceilings. Close to Cummings Center, easy access to shopping, train, town and highways. Large shared backyard and parking included. The detail in this apratment is beautful and pride of ownership shows. Easy to show. No pets, no smoking in unit and no exceptions. References and credit/CORI check required.