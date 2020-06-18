All apartments in Beverly
Find more places like 1 Beverly Commons Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly, MA
/
1 Beverly Commons Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:01 AM

1 Beverly Commons Dr.

1 Beverly Commons Drive · (617) 307-7229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Beverly
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1 Beverly Commons Drive, Beverly, MA 01915

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
Very nice apartment community near route 1A and Tozer Road in Beverly. The buildings have a Colonial Williamsburg style architecture which sets it apart from your typical brick box apartment buildings. There's beautiful landscaping, an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness center with free-weights, and exceptional on-site management and maintenance. Great location with east access to route 128 and only a half mile to the North Beverly commuter rail station! Instead of sitting in traffic, take the T into Boston's North Station in about 45 minutes. If you drive then it's quick access to Salem, Danvers, Peaboy, Lynnfield, Manchester, Gloucester, and Rockport. The apartments feature: -HEAT, HOT WATER, AND COOKING GAS INCLUDED!!! -Newly renovated kitchens and bathrooms -Dishwasher, disposal, and gas stove -Walk-in Closet! -Plush wall-to-wall carpet -Extra storage -Elegant community clubhouse -Sundeck and barbecue grills -Outdoor swimming pool! -Gorgeous landscaping -Fitness center with free weights -Professional on-site management and maintenance -Package acceptance -Free Continental Breakfast 5 Days a week!!! -NEXT TO THE T station! -No pets -Price and Availability change daily

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Beverly Commons Dr. have any available units?
1 Beverly Commons Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly, MA.
What amenities does 1 Beverly Commons Dr. have?
Some of 1 Beverly Commons Dr.'s amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Beverly Commons Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1 Beverly Commons Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Beverly Commons Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1 Beverly Commons Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly.
Does 1 Beverly Commons Dr. offer parking?
No, 1 Beverly Commons Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1 Beverly Commons Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Beverly Commons Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Beverly Commons Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1 Beverly Commons Dr. has a pool.
Does 1 Beverly Commons Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1 Beverly Commons Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Beverly Commons Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Beverly Commons Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Beverly Commons Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Beverly Commons Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1 Beverly Commons Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Beverly Commons
0 Beverly Commons Dr
Beverly, MA 01915

Similar Pages

Beverly 1 BedroomsBeverly 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Apartments with BalconyBeverly Apartments with Parking
Beverly Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MA
Nashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABraintree Town, MAPinehurst, MASwampscott, MAReading, MABelmont, MALynnfield, MA
Plymouth, MAMansfield Center, MAStoneham, MAWinchester, MAHingham, MAFoxborough, MAAmesbury Town, MAWestborough, MAAbington, MASharon, MALondonderry, NHHull, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolBerklee College of Music
Boston CollegeBoston University
Brandeis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity