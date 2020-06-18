1 Beverly Commons Dr.

Amenities

Very nice apartment community near route 1A and Tozer Road in Beverly. The buildings have a Colonial Williamsburg style architecture which sets it apart from your typical brick box apartment buildings. There's beautiful landscaping, an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness center with free-weights, and exceptional on-site management and maintenance. Great location with east access to route 128 and only a half mile to the North Beverly commuter rail station! Instead of sitting in traffic, take the T into Boston's North Station in about 45 minutes. If you drive then it's quick access to Salem, Danvers, Peaboy, Lynnfield, Manchester, Gloucester, and Rockport. The apartments feature: -HEAT, HOT WATER, AND COOKING GAS INCLUDED!!! -Newly renovated kitchens and bathrooms -Dishwasher, disposal, and gas stove -Walk-in Closet! -Plush wall-to-wall carpet -Extra storage -Elegant community clubhouse -Sundeck and barbecue grills -Outdoor swimming pool! -Gorgeous landscaping -Fitness center with free weights -Professional on-site management and maintenance -Package acceptance -Free Continental Breakfast 5 Days a week!!! -NEXT TO THE T station! -No pets -Price and Availability change daily



Terms: One year lease