/
/
berkshire county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:23 AM
31 Apartments for rent in Berkshire County, MA📍
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
32 Mahaiwe St
32 Mahaiwe Street, Great Barrington, MA
Studio
$800
400 sqft
Two connecting offices with ample closet space in a pleasant building with close access to downtown Great Barrington. Rent based on renting both spaces but can be negotiated if all available space not needed by office tenant.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
26 Manville Street
26 Manville Street, Great Barrington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1500 sqft
Classic In-Town Cape Cod - A classic 3-bedroom, 2-bath Cape Cod-style house for rent in Great Barrington! In-town location close to shopping and restaurants on a quiet street.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
61 Lexington Parkway
61 Lexington Parkway, Pittsfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1685 sqft
Available 09/08/20 Single Family Colonial - Property Id: 307763 Recently remodeled kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, 4 season porch, and beautifully renovated full bath on the second floor.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
37 Melville St
37 Melville Street, Pittsfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$675
Melville Apartments - Property Id: 320105 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/37-melville-st-pittsfield-ma/320105 Property Id 320105 (RLNE5944025)
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
280 Middlefield Rd
280 Middlefield Road, Berkshire County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
****Rent to own**** our custom-built colonial home in the Berkshires. Situated on 5 acres, our home is a private oasis but close enough to popular Berkshire venues. There’s also a detached garage with a heated office.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
77 Hospital Avenue - 109
77 Hospital Avenue, North Adams, MA
Studio
$1,295
925 sqft
Class A Medical space available on the Berkshire Medical Center North Adams Campus at 77 Hospital Ave. Suites from ~925 SF to ~14,500 SF. Total space available is ~25,859 SF.
Results within 1 mile of Berkshire County
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
294 TWIN LAKES ROAD
294 Twin Lakes Road, Litchfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
3000 sqft
Available: Sept. 3, 2020 - October 30, 2020 - minimum 32 days -Twin Lakes Waterfront retreat with western views and private beach with dock.
Results within 5 miles of Berkshire County
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
332 Weed Mine Road
332 Weed Mine Road, Columbia County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2500 sqft
Short Term Rental Opportunity! Available Monthly OR Weekly August/September/OctoberAug 1-Oct 31 Come to the top of the hill with panoramic views to get away from it all! This 3 BR, 2 bath home with 500+ sq ft of outdoor deck
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
381 Cambridge Road
381 Cambridge Road, Columbia County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
1598 sqft
Immaculate, updated mid-century ranch. Chef's kitchen. 4 bedrooms. 2 baths. Front deck overlooking the expansive mountain & pastoral views. Quiet, dead-end road.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
91 miller road
91 Miller Road, Columbia County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2022 sqft
September and October availability. Located in Canaan, NY, less than a mile from the Massachusetts border, this wonderful 1700s post and beam farmhouse has recently undergone total restoration.
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
9249 Route 22 Road
9249 New York Highway 22, Columbia County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$795
950 sqft
Great duplex for retail, office or residence & business, 850 s.f.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
34 Belden Street
34 Belden Street, Litchfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
3086 sqft
A long driveway brings you to this perfect hilltop sanctuary situated on over 8 acres of total privacy. Enjoy summer breezes down from the mountains and take in the breathtaking views.
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
50 Blueberry Lane
50 Blueberry Lane, Columbia County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2200 sqft
Austerlitz NY Cape Home on 40 secluded Acres With Dramatic Catskill Mountain Views. Access is through a long private driveway resulting in utmost privacy. 10 years old and hardly lived in. Fully furnished. House is currently rented through July 15.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
10 Library Street
10 Library Street, Litchfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
900 sqft
Available: School Year Sept. 9, 2020 - May 27, 2021 - Escape into the heart of Salisbury in this well-appointed luxury rental.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
10 Anthony Street
10 Anthony Street, Columbia County, NY
Studio
$900
1000 sqft
Commercial Rental in the heart of Hillsdale Hamlet. Perfect location for office, yoga studio, retail etc. Right in the heart of the business district, i.e.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
16 Hollow Brook Lane
16 Hollow Brook Lane, Litchfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
($2,500/month Annual term) - ($3,750/month - 6 month term) - ($5,000/month - 3 month term) Available: 09/09/2020- Hollow Brook Farm - Sensational rental on an estate with over 200 acres of total privacy.
Results within 10 miles of Berkshire County
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
112 Spring Street
112 Spring Street, Bennington, VT
3 Bedrooms
$975
1330 sqft
3 Bedroom Duplex, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen (w/Stove, Refrigerator & Dishwasher) Bath. Washer/Dryer Hook-up. $975 per month. Require application & $15.00 non refundable credit check per adult. First, Last and Security due on lease signing.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
115 Adams Street
115 Adams Street, Bennington, VT
1 Bedroom
$875
740 sqft
Upstairs, 1-2 bedroom, 1 bath, living room, kitchen. $875 a month includes heat and hot water. Application and $15.00 non-refundable credit check per adult required. First, last and security. No pets. Owner is a licensed real estate agent.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
51 Hinsdale Avenue
51 Hinsdale Avenue, Winsted, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1750 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bath unit, natural gas heat/hot water, assigned off street parking for 2 cars. Washer hookup in the kitchen, 1 bedroom & full bath are on the 1st floor. No Pets & No Smoking.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
59 Holabird Avenue
59 Holabird Ave, Winsted, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Newly Renovated apartment!!!!!!!!! Come take a look at this newly remodel second floor three bedroom apartment.
1 of 38
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
607 Stonewall Road
607 Stonewall Road, Columbia County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
2800 sqft
Expanded Adirondack cottage in enchanted setting. Complete and total privacy on almost 70 wooded acres. Original fieldstone fireplace anchors a spacious living room with gleaming wood floors.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
245 Winchester Road
245 Winchester Road, Litchfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1680 sqft
Country Cape Tucked away with privacy and peace. Abundant wildlife and trails. The house offers a spacious deck, large family kitchen and a spacious light-filled living room. There are 2 bedrooms on the first floor and a full bath with a tub/shower.
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
101 South Street
101 South Street, Bennington, VT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
620 sqft
Become a part of the revitalization of The Putnam Hotel, some of the most desirable space in Bennington! 2nd Floor, 620 sqft, 1 bedroom apartment, ready once construction is complete.
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
335 Main Street
335 Main Street, Bennington, VT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
325 sqft
Become a part of the revitalization of The Putnam Block, some of the most desirable space in Bennington! 3rd Floor, 325 sqft, 1 bedroom apartment, ready once construction is complete.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Berkshire County area include Capital Community College, University of Hartford, Trinity College, Wesleyan University, and Greenfield Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Hartford, Meriden, Middletown, Danbury, and Springfield have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Hartford, CTMeriden, CTMiddletown, CTDanbury, CTSpringfield, MAAlbany, NYManchester, CTWaterbury, CTSaratoga Springs, NYWethersfield, CTEast Hartford, CTCohoes, NY
Keene, NHWestfield, MAShelton, CTNew Britain, CTNorth Haven, CTSchenectady, NYBennington, VTTroy, NYTorrington, CTEast Greenbush, NYGreen Island, NYSimsbury Center, CT