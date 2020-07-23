/
hampshire county
37 Apartments for rent in Hampshire County, MA📍
6 Units Available
Rolling Green
1A Rolling Green Dr, South Amherst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the park area. On-site amenities include a beautiful pool, playground area, basketball court and gym. Dog- and cat-friendly. Units feature walk-in closets, updated appliances and spacious floor plans.
19 Units Available
North Square at the Mill District
75 Cowls Road, North Amherst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,345
1119 sqft
Settle for Everything, Nothing Less. North Square Apartments at The Mill District is redefining apartment living in Amherst. Our one, two and three bedroom apartments are designed to make your home a place of comfort and sophisticated style.
2 Units Available
Laurel Ridge
328 Hatfield St, Northampton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
918 sqft
WELCOME HOME Welcome to Laurel Ridge, a residential community featuring One & Two bedroom apartments in Northampton, MA.
1 Unit Available
Hawkins Meadow
370 Northampton Rd, Amherst Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME HOME Welcome to Hawkins Meadow, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Amherst, MA.
1 Unit Available
70 University Drive - 105
70 University Dr, Hampshire County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
696 sqft
Our newly designed units come with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, keyfob (keyless entry), high speed wifi included, and washer and dryer in units.
1 Unit Available
7 Lovefield St
7 Lovefield Street, Easthampton Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom Apartment Easthampton - Property Id: 289121 This unit is on the ground floor of a 6-Unit building (half-flight of stairs down to enter the unit).
1 Unit Available
70 University Drive - 308
70 University Dr, Amherst Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
752 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our newly designed units come with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, keyfob (keyless entry), high speed wifi included, and washer and dryer in units.
1 Unit Available
22 Hooker Ave - 2
22 Hooker Avenue, Northampton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2000 sqft
Beautiful and recently renovated 4 bedroom in central Northampton.
1 Unit Available
135 Main St
135 Main Street, Northampton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2388 sqft
Spectacular views from this 3 story rental property in the center of Northampton. Looking down from the roof top deck you get to witness all that the center of town has to offer.
1 Unit Available
Fairview
Edgewood Court
649 Prospect St, Chicopee, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Located minutes from city living yet nestled in a quaint neighborhood, Edgewood Court in Chicopee, Massachusetts offers apartments for rent with great amenities and carefree living.
1 Unit Available
280 Middlefield Rd
280 Middlefield Road, Berkshire County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
****Rent to own**** our custom-built colonial home in the Berkshires. Situated on 5 acres, our home is a private oasis but close enough to popular Berkshire venues. There’s also a detached garage with a heated office.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Holyoke
354, Hampden, St.
354 Hampden Street, Holyoke, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1 sqft
Well maintained 9 Unit brick apartment building of 2 and 3 bedroom apartments. 4 floors walkup in Holyoke downtown residential district. Security cameras.
9 Units Available
Sugarloaf Estates
28 River Rd, Sunderland, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
850 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Come home to Sugarloaf Estates, where we offer apartments for rent in Sunderland, Massachusetts.
3 Units Available
Trainfield
The Willows
19 Lockhouse Rd, Westfield, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
800 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. The Willows offers peaceful apartments in Westfield, MA for rent. Shaded by trees and tucked away from hectic city life, our community is only a short drive to many area conveniences.
1 Unit Available
4016 Church St
4016 Church Street, Palmer Town, MA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Beautiful remodeled apartment. Beautiful, remodeled 4 bedroom 1 bath 3 floor apartment. must see,
1 Unit Available
118 Pease Ave
118 Pease Avenue, West Springfield Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Available 10/31/20 Westside Family Home - Property Id: 324675 This updated and freshly painted family home has 3 bedrooms, sunroom, 2 fireplaces, hardwood floors, large yard with shade trees and a mini orchard, spacious outdoor patio, finished
1 Unit Available
Indian Orchard
315 Main Street 2
315 Main Street, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Spacious, quiet / PLEASE COMPLETE PRESCREEN - Property Id: 80461 2nd floor apartment.
1 Unit Available
100 Frederick St
100 Frederick Street, West Springfield Town, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
Custom Designed Single Family - Custom designed 4BR 2.
1 Unit Available
46 Old Amherst Road - 3
46 Old Amherst Road, Sunderland, MA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
1500 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Unit in Sunderland. Beautifully updated kitchen, bathroom improvements, laundry and more. Very short walk outside the building to the bus stop, bus comes every 15 minutes. Off Street parking.
1 Unit Available
1530 N Main St
1530 North Main Street, Palmer Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bedroom 1530 N Main st Palmer MA - Property Id: 90819 3 bedroom. Living room, Dining Room, large kitchen and sizeable Deck right off dining room, and large driveway for off street parking. 1 & 1/2 baths.
1 Unit Available
Mittineague
The Courtyards
1139 Westfield Street Apartment 42, West Springfield Town, MA
Studio
$1,055
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to The Courtyards, featuring studio apartments for rent in West Springfield, MA .
22 Units Available
Sixteen Acres
Colonial Estates
1 Beacon Cir, Springfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
817 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1056 sqft
Quiet complex on 64-acre wooded property. Close to North Branch Park. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and air conditioning. Two- and three-bedroom floor plans available. Volleyball and tennis courts on site.
7 Units Available
Forest Park
Park Edge Apartments
415 Porter Lake Dr, Springfield, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
WELCOME HOMEWelcome to Park Edge, a residential community featuring Studio, One and Two bedroom apartments in Springfield, MA.
2 Units Available
Poverty Plains
Southwood Acres
342 Southwick Rd, Westfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1250 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
