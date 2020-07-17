All apartments in Belmont
30 Creeley Rd

30 Creeley Road · (860) 617-1844
Location

30 Creeley Road, Belmont, MA 02478
Waverley Square

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Renovated and spacious 2 bed, 1 bath apartment in desirable location in Belmont! Two large bedrooms, updated kitchen and bathroom with dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. 1 garage parking space included! Short walk to Bus73 that takes you to Cambridge/Harvard sq., and easy access to grocery stores and shopping centers (15 min walk to star market, 10 min drive to trader joes in Alewife). No Pets. No smoking. 1 year lease, available August 15 or Sept. 1. First Month, last month, and full month security fee required. First showings will be conducted virtually with landlord (contact info. for landlord in showing instructions). Laundry in basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Creeley Rd have any available units?
30 Creeley Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, MA.
What amenities does 30 Creeley Rd have?
Some of 30 Creeley Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Creeley Rd currently offering any rent specials?
30 Creeley Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Creeley Rd pet-friendly?
No, 30 Creeley Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmont.
Does 30 Creeley Rd offer parking?
Yes, 30 Creeley Rd offers parking.
Does 30 Creeley Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Creeley Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Creeley Rd have a pool?
No, 30 Creeley Rd does not have a pool.
Does 30 Creeley Rd have accessible units?
No, 30 Creeley Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Creeley Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 Creeley Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Creeley Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Creeley Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
