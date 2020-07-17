30 Creeley Rd

Amenities

Renovated and spacious 2 bed, 1 bath apartment in desirable location in Belmont! Two large bedrooms, updated kitchen and bathroom with dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. 1 garage parking space included! Short walk to Bus73 that takes you to Cambridge/Harvard sq., and easy access to grocery stores and shopping centers (15 min walk to star market, 10 min drive to trader joes in Alewife). No Pets. No smoking. 1 year lease, available August 15 or Sept. 1. First Month, last month, and full month security fee required. First showings will be conducted virtually with landlord (contact info. for landlord in showing instructions). Laundry in basement.