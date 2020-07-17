138 Beech St 2

Amenities

Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Nice Pet Friendly Apartment



Come visit this nice 2nd floor apartment in great location. Features include fully applianced eat-in kitchen with granite counters and new cabinets, built-in breakfast nook, large kitchen pantry, hardwood floors, high ceilings, replacement windows, enclosed three season back porch, china cabinet in dining room and off street parking.



Short walk to #73 bus to Harvard Square and commuter rail into Boston. Easy driving access to Mass Pike, Rte 2, Rte 128, and Storrow Drive.



Available August 1st. Pets okay. No smoking please.



Please call Mike at (617)513-0191 to schedule appointment.

Property Id 312307



