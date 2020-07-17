138 Beech St 2

All apartments in Belmont
Location

138 Beech Street, Belmont, MA 02478
Waverley Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Nice Pet Friendly Apartment - Property Id: 312307

Come visit this nice 2nd floor apartment in great location. Features include fully applianced eat-in kitchen with granite counters and new cabinets, built-in breakfast nook, large kitchen pantry, hardwood floors, high ceilings, replacement windows, enclosed three season back porch, china cabinet in dining room and off street parking.

Short walk to #73 bus to Harvard Square and commuter rail into Boston. Easy driving access to Mass Pike, Rte 2, Rte 128, and Storrow Drive.

Available August 1st. Pets okay. No smoking please.

Please call Mike at (617)513-0191 to schedule appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/138-beech-st-belmont-ma-unit-2/312307
Property Id 312307

(RLNE5954013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

