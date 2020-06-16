All apartments in Belmont
Find more places like 123 Trapelo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belmont, MA
/
123 Trapelo
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

123 Trapelo

123 Trapelo Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belmont
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

123 Trapelo Road, Belmont, MA 02478
Cushing Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom condominium unit available for lease on Trapelo Road in Belmont. Less than 10 minutes form Harvard Square - convenient to Mt. Auburn Hospital! Unit features wood floors updated kitchen with dishwasher disposal and modern bath private outdoor balcony space heat and hot water included in the rent. Parking may be available in the lot behind the building for $150/month. Extra storage available for $35/month. There is a lock box at the building with a front door key in it - code is

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Trapelo have any available units?
123 Trapelo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, MA.
What amenities does 123 Trapelo have?
Some of 123 Trapelo's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Trapelo currently offering any rent specials?
123 Trapelo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Trapelo pet-friendly?
No, 123 Trapelo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmont.
Does 123 Trapelo offer parking?
Yes, 123 Trapelo does offer parking.
Does 123 Trapelo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Trapelo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Trapelo have a pool?
No, 123 Trapelo does not have a pool.
Does 123 Trapelo have accessible units?
No, 123 Trapelo does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Trapelo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 Trapelo has units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Trapelo have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Trapelo does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bradford
525 Common Street
Belmont, MA 02478

Similar Pages

Belmont 1 BedroomsBelmont 2 Bedrooms
Belmont Apartments with GymBelmont Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Belmont Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MALynnfield, MAPlymouth, MAMansfield Center, MAStoneham, MAWinchester, MAHingham, MA
Foxborough, MAAmesbury Town, MAWestborough, MAAbington, MACumberland Hill, RINorthborough, MASharon, MALondonderry, NHHull, MAMarshfield, MABridgewater, MAWest Concord, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music