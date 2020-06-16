All apartments in Belmont
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:16 AM

120 Lewis Rd.

120 Lewis Road · (617) 992-0978
Location

120 Lewis Road, Belmont, MA 02478
Cushing Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
tennis court
Spacious 3 Bed 2 Bathroom Classic First Floor Unit in a Two-Family Home ***Lead Compliant Home*** - Fully Insulated - Living Room, Dining Room, Fully Applianced Kitchen and Office Room - Finished Basement Space - Hardwood Floors - Two Bathroom (Jacuzzi on the first floor, stand-up in the basement) - New and Luxury Stainless Appliances Stove/Refrigerator - Dishwasher - Granite Counter-Top - Three Off-Street Parking (Additional Parking in the Driveway and Detached Garage; - Small Dogs and Cats are Welcomed. - New Stack-able Laundry in Unit - Roof-Top and Backyard for Outdoor Recreation - Quiet Neighborhood in Belmont - Close to Parks, Tennis Court, Chenery, Wellington, and Burbank school, and bus stop to Harvard Square - Grocery Stores, Restaurants, Pharmacy within 1-2 miles ***Virtual Tour Available*** WATCH VIDEO (Copy, Paste Link) 1st Floor: https://youtu.be/mNmDqdA4kj0 2nd Bathroom: https://youtu.be/cUgkJgcOQqA

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Lewis Rd. have any available units?
120 Lewis Rd. has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 120 Lewis Rd. have?
Some of 120 Lewis Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Lewis Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
120 Lewis Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Lewis Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Lewis Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 120 Lewis Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 120 Lewis Rd. does offer parking.
Does 120 Lewis Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 Lewis Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Lewis Rd. have a pool?
No, 120 Lewis Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 120 Lewis Rd. have accessible units?
No, 120 Lewis Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Lewis Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Lewis Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Lewis Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Lewis Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
