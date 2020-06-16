120 Lewis Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage tennis court

Spacious 3 Bed 2 Bathroom Classic First Floor Unit in a Two-Family Home ***Lead Compliant Home*** - Fully Insulated - Living Room, Dining Room, Fully Applianced Kitchen and Office Room - Finished Basement Space - Hardwood Floors - Two Bathroom (Jacuzzi on the first floor, stand-up in the basement) - New and Luxury Stainless Appliances Stove/Refrigerator - Dishwasher - Granite Counter-Top - Three Off-Street Parking (Additional Parking in the Driveway and Detached Garage; - Small Dogs and Cats are Welcomed. - New Stack-able Laundry in Unit - Roof-Top and Backyard for Outdoor Recreation - Quiet Neighborhood in Belmont - Close to Parks, Tennis Court, Chenery, Wellington, and Burbank school, and bus stop to Harvard Square - Grocery Stores, Restaurants, Pharmacy within 1-2 miles ***Virtual Tour Available*** WATCH VIDEO (Copy, Paste Link) 1st Floor: https://youtu.be/mNmDqdA4kj0 2nd Bathroom: https://youtu.be/cUgkJgcOQqA



Terms: One year lease