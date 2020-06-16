120 Lewis Rd.

Amenities
Spacious 3 Bed 2 Bathroom Classic First Floor Unit in a Two-Family Home ***Lead Compliant Home*** - Fully Insulated - Living Room, Dining Room, Fully Applianced Kitchen and Office Room - Finished Basement Space - Hardwood Floors - Two Bathroom (Jacuzzi on the first floor, stand-up in the basement) - New and Luxury Stainless Appliances Stove/Refrigerator - Dishwasher - Granite Counter-Top - Three Off-Street Parking (Additional Parking in the Driveway and Detached Garage; - Small Dogs and Cats are Welcomed. - New Stack-able Laundry in Unit - Roof-Top and Backyard for Outdoor Recreation - Quiet Neighborhood in Belmont - Close to Parks, Tennis Court, Chenery, Wellington, and Burbank school, and bus stop to Harvard Square - Grocery Stores, Restaurants, Pharmacy within 1-2 miles ***Virtual Tour Available*** WATCH VIDEO (Copy, Paste Link) 1st Floor: https://youtu.be/mNmDqdA4kj0 2nd Bathroom: https://youtu.be/cUgkJgcOQqA
Terms: One year lease